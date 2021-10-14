Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: Loud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut
US Reportedly Planning to Resume Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan by End of Year
US Reportedly Planning to Resume Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan by End of Year
The large-scale evacuation from Afghanistan was completed on 31 August along with the pullout of international forces.
The US State Department plans to resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan by the end of year, according to a senior State Department official cited by The Wall Street Journal.According to an official, the State Department is continuing to process visa applications so more people can become eligible for the flights.The Taliban* entered the Afghan capital of Kabul in mid-August, which led to the collapse of the previous Western-backed government, and mass evacuations of foreigners and nationals seeking to escape Afghanistan in fear of the movement. The large-scale evacuation operation was completed on 31 August along with the pullout of international forces. During chaotic, last-minute evacuations, a limited number of Afghans, who had previously worked for the international forces during their deployment in Afghanistan, managed to leave the country in evacuation flights.The Taliban then gained control over Afghanistan in early September by completing the offensive against the last standing province of Panjshir and announced a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
US Reportedly Planning to Resume Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan by End of Year

12:11 GMT 14.10.2021 (Updated: 13:10 GMT 14.10.2021)
© REUTERS / ITALIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENCEAfghan evacuees queue before boarding one of the last Italy's military aircraft C130J during evacuation at Kabul's airport, Afghanistan, August 27, 2021
Afghan evacuees queue before boarding one of the last Italy's military aircraft C130J during evacuation at Kabul's airport, Afghanistan, August 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / ITALIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENCE
Subscribe
Being updated
The large-scale evacuation from Afghanistan was completed on 31 August along with the pullout of international forces.
The US State Department plans to resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan by the end of year, according to a senior State Department official cited by The Wall Street Journal.
"As soon as we have the right combination of documentation and logistics, we will get going again,” the official said.
According to an official, the State Department is continuing to process visa applications so more people can become eligible for the flights.
“Until the airport is reopened, I think all we have to deal with really is charter flights, because regular airlines are going to find it very difficult to pay the insurance premiums that are required or be willing to fly into Afghanistan,” the official added.
The Taliban* entered the Afghan capital of Kabul in mid-August, which led to the collapse of the previous Western-backed government, and mass evacuations of foreigners and nationals seeking to escape Afghanistan in fear of the movement. The large-scale evacuation operation was completed on 31 August along with the pullout of international forces. During chaotic, last-minute evacuations, a limited number of Afghans, who had previously worked for the international forces during their deployment in Afghanistan, managed to leave the country in evacuation flights.
The Taliban then gained control over Afghanistan in early September by completing the offensive against the last standing province of Panjshir and announced a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
dwdaniel walmper
14 October, 15:32 GMT
