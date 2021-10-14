https://sputniknews.com/20211014/us-reportedly-planning-to-resume-evacuation-flights-from-afghanistan-by-end-of-year-1089920702.html

US Reportedly Planning to Resume Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan by End of Year

The large-scale evacuation from Afghanistan was completed on 31 August along with the pullout of international forces. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

The US State Department plans to resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan by the end of year, according to a senior State Department official cited by The Wall Street Journal.According to an official, the State Department is continuing to process visa applications so more people can become eligible for the flights.The Taliban* entered the Afghan capital of Kabul in mid-August, which led to the collapse of the previous Western-backed government, and mass evacuations of foreigners and nationals seeking to escape Afghanistan in fear of the movement. The large-scale evacuation operation was completed on 31 August along with the pullout of international forces. During chaotic, last-minute evacuations, a limited number of Afghans, who had previously worked for the international forces during their deployment in Afghanistan, managed to leave the country in evacuation flights.The Taliban then gained control over Afghanistan in early September by completing the offensive against the last standing province of Panjshir and announced a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

