At Least Nine Killed, 44 Injured in Building Fire in Taiwan - Photo, Video

A high-rise residential and commercial building caught fire in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung early on Thursday. 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

At least nine people were killed and 44 were injured in a fire in a 13-story building in Kaohsiung, according to Focus Taiwan, a media outlet.159 firefighters were sent to extinguish the fire, according to reports.According to preliminary data, the fire broke out on the first floor, after which it engulfed the entire structure. The seventh to the 11th floor of the building housed apartments rented by low-income families. In total, more than 100 people lived in the building, many of whom were elderly, according to reports.The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

