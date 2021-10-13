'We Hope Not': Democrats May Cut Major Pieces of Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Economic Plan

The administration’s "Build Back Better" economic plan initially aimed to expand child care, paid leave, Medicare, extend enhanced household tax credits, establish universal pre-k, make two years of community college free, promote green energy, and the construction of climate-resilient buildings and infrastructure. However, with progressive and moderate Democrats divided on the size of the bill and faced with staunch Republican opposition, the bill will likely have to be cut to garner enough Democratic votes to pass.It has been speculated that Democratic leaders could cut as much as $1 trillion from the bill, with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) indicating that he won’t support anything exceeding a $1.5 trillion price tag.Pelosi indicated on Monday that entire policies could be removed to keep others fully intact.However, on Tuesday, when Pelosi was asked if Democrats would consider slashing entire programs from the bill, she replied, “we hope not.” Another option Democrats utilize is to shorten the length of funding for programs to keep as many policies as possible, while simultaneously trimming the total amount.With the infrastructure bill, the debt ceiling, and Biden’s economic vision for America all being hotly debated, compromise is largely viewed as the only way forward for Democrats. The party holds a slim majority in the House, and with the Senate split 50-50, lawmakers cannot afford to lose a single vote.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has suggested that Democrats could be forced to cut major parts of US President Joe Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion economic plan to get it through Congress.
The administration’s "Build Back Better" economic plan initially aimed to expand child care, paid leave, Medicare, extend enhanced household tax credits, establish universal pre-k, make two years of community college free, promote green energy, and the construction of climate-resilient buildings and infrastructure.
However, with progressive and moderate Democrats divided on the size of the bill and faced with staunch Republican opposition, the bill will likely have to be cut to garner enough Democratic votes to pass.
Pelosi indicated on Monday that entire policies could be removed to keep others fully intact.
“Overwhelmingly, the guidance I am receiving from Members is to do fewer things well so that we can still have a transformative impact on families in the workplace and responsibly address the climate crisis: a Build Back Better agenda for jobs and the planet, for the children,” Pelosi said.
However, on Tuesday, when Pelosi was asked if Democrats would consider slashing entire programs from the bill, she replied, “we hope not.”
Another option Democrats utilize is to shorten the length of funding for programs to keep as many policies as possible, while simultaneously trimming the total amount.
With the infrastructure bill, the debt ceiling, and Biden’s economic vision for America all being hotly debated, compromise is largely viewed as the only way forward for Democrats. The party holds a slim majority in the House, and with the Senate split 50-50, lawmakers cannot afford to lose a single vote.