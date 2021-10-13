https://sputniknews.com/20211013/we-hope-not-democrats-may-cut-major-pieces-of-bidens-35-trillion-economic-plan-1089877279.html

'We Hope Not': Democrats May Cut Major Pieces of Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Economic Plan

'We Hope Not': Democrats May Cut Major Pieces of Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Economic Plan

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has suggested that Democrats could be forced to cut major parts of US President Joe Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-13T01:00+0000

2021-10-13T01:00+0000

2021-10-13T00:58+0000

joe biden

nancy pelosi

us

economic policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/03/1089626382_0:0:3109:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_d18c77250ea0ec9fc26c3cb74bc5db22.jpg

The administration’s "Build Back Better" economic plan initially aimed to expand child care, paid leave, Medicare, extend enhanced household tax credits, establish universal pre-k, make two years of community college free, promote green energy, and the construction of climate-resilient buildings and infrastructure. However, with progressive and moderate Democrats divided on the size of the bill and faced with staunch Republican opposition, the bill will likely have to be cut to garner enough Democratic votes to pass.It has been speculated that Democratic leaders could cut as much as $1 trillion from the bill, with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) indicating that he won’t support anything exceeding a $1.5 trillion price tag.Pelosi indicated on Monday that entire policies could be removed to keep others fully intact.However, on Tuesday, when Pelosi was asked if Democrats would consider slashing entire programs from the bill, she replied, “we hope not.” Another option Democrats utilize is to shorten the length of funding for programs to keep as many policies as possible, while simultaneously trimming the total amount.With the infrastructure bill, the debt ceiling, and Biden’s economic vision for America all being hotly debated, compromise is largely viewed as the only way forward for Democrats. The party holds a slim majority in the House, and with the Senate split 50-50, lawmakers cannot afford to lose a single vote.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

joe biden, nancy pelosi, us, economic policy