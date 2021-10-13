Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/we-hope-not-democrats-may-cut-major-pieces-of-bidens-35-trillion-economic-plan-1089877279.html
'We Hope Not': Democrats May Cut Major Pieces of Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Economic Plan
'We Hope Not': Democrats May Cut Major Pieces of Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Economic Plan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has suggested that Democrats could be forced to cut major parts of US President Joe Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T01:00+0000
2021-10-13T00:58+0000
joe biden
nancy pelosi
us
economic policy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/03/1089626382_0:0:3109:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_d18c77250ea0ec9fc26c3cb74bc5db22.jpg
The administration’s "Build Back Better" economic plan initially aimed to expand child care, paid leave, Medicare, extend enhanced household tax credits, establish universal pre-k, make two years of community college free, promote green energy, and the construction of climate-resilient buildings and infrastructure. However, with progressive and moderate Democrats divided on the size of the bill and faced with staunch Republican opposition, the bill will likely have to be cut to garner enough Democratic votes to pass.It has been speculated that Democratic leaders could cut as much as $1 trillion from the bill, with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) indicating that he won’t support anything exceeding a $1.5 trillion price tag.Pelosi indicated on Monday that entire policies could be removed to keep others fully intact.However, on Tuesday, when Pelosi was asked if Democrats would consider slashing entire programs from the bill, she replied, “we hope not.” Another option Democrats utilize is to shorten the length of funding for programs to keep as many policies as possible, while simultaneously trimming the total amount.With the infrastructure bill, the debt ceiling, and Biden’s economic vision for America all being hotly debated, compromise is largely viewed as the only way forward for Democrats. The party holds a slim majority in the House, and with the Senate split 50-50, lawmakers cannot afford to lose a single vote.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/03/1089626382_34:0:2763:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fe2eb2468df05f745b96762e08f7a15d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, nancy pelosi, us, economic policy

'We Hope Not': Democrats May Cut Major Pieces of Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Economic Plan

01:00 GMT 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks while signing the continuing resolution to avoid a U.S. government shutdown during a bill enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks while signing the continuing resolution to avoid a U.S. government shutdown during a bill enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has suggested that Democrats could be forced to cut major parts of US President Joe Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion economic plan to get it through Congress.
The administration’s "Build Back Better" economic plan initially aimed to expand child care, paid leave, Medicare, extend enhanced household tax credits, establish universal pre-k, make two years of community college free, promote green energy, and the construction of climate-resilient buildings and infrastructure.
However, with progressive and moderate Democrats divided on the size of the bill and faced with staunch Republican opposition, the bill will likely have to be cut to garner enough Democratic votes to pass.
It has been speculated that Democratic leaders could cut as much as $1 trillion from the bill, with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) indicating that he won’t support anything exceeding a $1.5 trillion price tag.
Pelosi indicated on Monday that entire policies could be removed to keep others fully intact.
“Overwhelmingly, the guidance I am receiving from Members is to do fewer things well so that we can still have a transformative impact on families in the workplace and responsibly address the climate crisis: a Build Back Better agenda for jobs and the planet, for the children,” Pelosi said.
However, on Tuesday, when Pelosi was asked if Democrats would consider slashing entire programs from the bill, she replied, “we hope not.”
Another option Democrats utilize is to shorten the length of funding for programs to keep as many policies as possible, while simultaneously trimming the total amount.
With the infrastructure bill, the debt ceiling, and Biden’s economic vision for America all being hotly debated, compromise is largely viewed as the only way forward for Democrats. The party holds a slim majority in the House, and with the Senate split 50-50, lawmakers cannot afford to lose a single vote.
201001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:22 GMTMeghan Markle, Prince Harry Vow to ‘Change the World’ Through ‘Ethical’ Banking
01:00 GMT'We Hope Not': Democrats May Cut Major Pieces of Biden’s $3.5 Trillion Economic Plan
00:43 GMTPowerful Typhoon Kompasu Sweeps Across Philippines, South China Sea as Vietnam Evacuates 250,000
00:37 GMTRising Sea Levels May Put Hundreds of Millions of People Underwater, Climate Change Study Finds
00:30 GMTUS Lawmakers Try to Ruin US-Russia Relations By Proposing New Sanctions - Antonov
00:06 GMTTaliban Not Going to Remove Ministers From Government Under Sanctions Threat - Spokesman
00:00 GMTRussia Seeks to Teach AI to Think Differently
YesterdayUS House Passes Bill Raising Debt Ceiling Through December, Measure Sent to Biden
YesterdayGeorgia Election Workers Sacked for Allegedly Shredding Voter Registration Forms
YesterdayUS Museum Seeks to Resolve Issue of Immunity of Art Collections Sent From Russia- Director
YesterdayThree Dead After Shooting Unfolds at Tennessee USPS Facility
YesterdayDC Subway Passengers Forced to Walk Half-Mile Out of Tunnel After Train Derails
YesterdayUS Moving Forward With Reopening Consulate in Jerusalem - State Dept. Official
YesterdayUS Supreme Court to Consider Boston Bomber Death Penalty Repeal Case
YesterdayIran ‘Not Even Close’ to Nuclear Weapon But Israel Can Act Alone if Required, Ex-Mossad Chief Says
YesterdayTrump's 2016 Election Win Prompted Development of Netflix's 'Squid Game', Creator Reveals
Yesterday'More to Your Left': Labour Leader Starmer Fails Lorry Parking Test
YesterdayClimate Activist Thunberg Remains Skeptical of Results But Still Open to Meeting Biden at Cop26
YesterdayMore Brits Working Than Before Pandemic — With a Million Vacancies Still Open
YesterdayDaily Express Apologises for Publishing False Claims About Russia Stealing AstraZeneca Jab Formula