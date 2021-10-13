https://sputniknews.com/20211013/us-national-security-advisor-sullivan-meets-with-skorean-counterpart---spokeswoman-1089877829.html

US National Security Adviser Sullivan Meets With S.Korean Counterpart - Spokeswoman

US National Security Adviser Sullivan Meets With S.Korean Counterpart - Spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his South Korean counterpart Suh Hoon discussed regional security, the White House said... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-13T02:27+0000

2021-10-13T02:27+0000

2021-10-13T02:28+0000

south korea

korean peninsula

north korea

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/02/1083512342_0:0:2677:1506_1920x0_80_0_0_354c3d3d10baa9af4fbd0696d7f4c499.jpg

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with the Republic of Korea (ROK) National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, and both emphasized the important role of the US-ROK alliance as the linchpin of peace, prosperity and security in northeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific," US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said."Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Suh held detailed discussions on the current security situation in the region and called on the DPRK to enter into serious and sustained diplomacy towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Horne said.Sullivan also said North Korea should refrain from escalatory actions."They acknowledged the important steps taken to broaden and expand the U.S.-ROK relationship following President Moon’s visit to Washington in May, and committed to deepening cooperation in critical areas such as advanced technology, secure and trustworthy 5G, resilient supply chains, and global health," according to the statement.The latest remarks regarding the Korean Peninsula come shortly after North Korea restored its communications hotline with its southern neighbor, a move which followed a monthslong halt in talks between the two Koreas.

south korea

korean peninsula

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

south korea, korean peninsula, north korea, democratic republic of north korea (dprk)