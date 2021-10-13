European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic is holding a press conference on Wednesday to address the issue of the Northern Ireland protocol.On Tuesday, UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost proposed plans for “an entirely new” protocol that would replace the existing Northern Ireland Protocol during a speech in Lisbon.As part of the Brexit agreement, Northern Ireland remained in the European single market and customs union after the UK left the bloc for good on 31 December 2020. However, the UK government has been reluctant to implement the agreed full customs checks, arguing that British businesses needed more time to adjust to the new regulations.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
EU Commission's Sefcovic Holds Press Conference on Northern Ireland Protocol
The Northern Ireland Protocol protocol was agreed upon in Brexit negotiations with the intention of preventing a hard border.
European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic is holding a press conference on Wednesday to address the issue of the Northern Ireland protocol.
On Tuesday, UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost proposed plans for “an entirely new” protocol that would replace the existing Northern Ireland Protocol during a speech in Lisbon.
As part of the Brexit agreement, Northern Ireland remained in the European single market and customs union after the UK left the bloc for good on 31 December 2020. However, the UK government has been reluctant to implement the agreed full customs checks, arguing that British businesses needed more time to adjust to the new regulations.