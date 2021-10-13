https://sputniknews.com/20211013/eu-commissions-sefcovic-holds-press-conference-on-northern-ireland-protocol-1089885459.html

EU Commission's Sefcovic Holds Press Conference on Northern Ireland Protocol

EU Commission's Sefcovic Holds Press Conference on Northern Ireland Protocol

The Northern Ireland Protocol protocol was agreed upon in Brexit negotiations with the intention of preventing a hard border. 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-13T16:30+0000

2021-10-13T16:30+0000

2021-10-13T16:45+0000

europe

maros sefcovic

brexit

uk

northern ireland protocol

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089898565_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f51e907564d7ce289045f96e50b2d023.jpg

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic is holding a press conference on Wednesday to address the issue of the Northern Ireland protocol.On Tuesday, UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost proposed plans for “an entirely new” protocol that would replace the existing Northern Ireland Protocol during a speech in Lisbon.As part of the Brexit agreement, Northern Ireland remained in the European single market and customs union after the UK left the bloc for good on 31 December 2020. However, the UK government has been reluctant to implement the agreed full customs checks, arguing that British businesses needed more time to adjust to the new regulations.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

EU Commission's Sefcovic Holds Press Conference on Northern Ireland Protocol EU Commission's Sefcovic Holds Press Conference on Northern Ireland Protocol 2021-10-13T16:30+0000 true PT31M29S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, maros sefcovic, brexit, uk, northern ireland protocol, видео