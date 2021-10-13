Registration was successful!
Blinken Holds Press Conference With Israeli, UAE Foreign Ministers After Talks in DC
Sputnik goes live from Washington, DC where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan are holding a press conference after a trilateral meeting on Wednesday, 13 October. The meeting took place following Blinken's bilateral talks with Israeli and UAE counterparts earlier in the day. According to the US Department of State, the sides were expected to discuss what has been achieved since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, as well as future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability.​​ Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
gli USA continuano a mettere il naso in tutti gli accordi per poi sabotarli e finanziare tutti gli schieramenti che poi andranno in guerra. E' proprio in questo modo che loro (gli USA, la NATO, gli EBREI DI WALL-STREET etc.) vendono le loro armi. vendono le loro armi a tutti i partecipanti ai FINTI ACCORDI consegnando le armi migliori con buone prestazioni al paese che vogliono vincente, mentre consegnano armi inferiori a coloro che vogliono far perdere. La 2° soluzione (se non bastasse) propongono qualche tipo di EMBARGO unilaterale o alle NAZIONI UNITE e dirigono così la partita...!!!
eema.ruv
13 October, 20:32 GMT
16:16 GMT 13.10.2021 (Updated: 16:17 GMT 13.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / KEVIN DIETSCHWASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Global Emerging Technology Summit on July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Global Emerging Technology Summit on July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / KEVIN DIETSCH
Earlier, the US Department of State said that the agenda of the talks will focus on the progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, as well as on future partnership and bilateral cooperation.
Sputnik goes live from Washington, DC where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan are holding a press conference after a trilateral meeting on Wednesday, 13 October.
The meeting took place following Blinken's bilateral talks with Israeli and UAE counterparts earlier in the day.
According to the US Department of State, the sides were expected to discuss what has been achieved since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, as well as future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability.​​
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
gli USA continuano a mettere il naso in tutti gli accordi per poi sabotarli e finanziare tutti gli schieramenti che poi andranno in guerra. E' proprio in questo modo che loro (gli USA, la NATO, gli EBREI DI WALL-STREET etc.) vendono le loro armi. vendono le loro armi a tutti i partecipanti ai FINTI ACCORDI consegnando le armi migliori con buone prestazioni al paese che vogliono vincente, mentre consegnano armi inferiori a coloro che vogliono far perdere. La 2° soluzione (se non bastasse) propongono qualche tipo di EMBARGO unilaterale o alle NAZIONI UNITE e dirigono così la partita...!!!
eema.ruv
13 October, 20:32 GMT
