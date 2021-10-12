https://sputniknews.com/20211012/uk-chancellor-rishi-sunak-plans-budget-cuts-worth-2bln-amid-highest-tax-rate-in-peacetime-1089855455.html

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Plans Budget Cuts Worth £2Bln Amid 'Highest' Tax Rate in Peacetime

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Plans Budget Cuts Worth £2Bln Amid 'Highest' Tax Rate in Peacetime

The news is likely to add pressure on the government of Boris Johnson, which has come under criticism for breaking a 2019 manifesto pledge not to raise taxes... 12.10.2021

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is planning budget cuts worth 2 billion pounds, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said in its "Green Budget" assessment conducted jointly with the investment bank Citi.According to the economic think thank, the planned tax hikes will increase Britain's tax intake "to its highest sustained level in peacetime", but this will not be enough to fund some government departments.The spending squeeze is likely to affect areas such as "local government, prisons, further education, and courts", IFS said The economic think tank noted that overall government spending will settle at 42 percent of national income, more than 2 percent above its pre-pandemic level, however, due to the ageing population a growing share of the budget will be spent on healthcare, leaving other areas underfunded. A spokesperson for the Treasury said the government will continue to invest in key public priorities.Economic OutlookCommenting on the UKs' recovery from the financial crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, IFS said it was rapid, but incomplete, with the economy being "one large recession short of its pre-COVID trajectory".Brexit, however, has had a more detrimental effect on the economy, says an analysis by Citi Bank.Citi's forecast estimates that Britain's economy will be between 2 and 3 percent smaller in 2024-2025.The IFS said under the most optimistic scenario, the government could reap the biggest current budget surplus since 1972.

