Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: View of London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues
Dollar banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920
Pandora Papers
The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files "exposing" the alleged secret wealth and dealings of the world's richest and most powerful. The documents were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/sunak-vows-probe-into-pandora-papers-data-leak-as-he-denies-profit-from-offshore-schemes-1089648043.html
Sunak Vows Probe Into Pandora Papers Data Leak as He Denies Profit From Offshore Schemes
Sunak Vows Probe Into Pandora Papers Data Leak as He Denies Profit From Offshore Schemes
On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released the so-called Pandora Papers, the largest-ever trove of leaked data to expose... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-04T11:51+0000
2021-10-04T11:51+0000
pandora papers
journalists
documents
leak
data
offshore
uk
rishi sunak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102892/64/1028926410_0:75:2048:1227_1920x0_80_0_0_7ee5a702685ec3a42bea5f03b9cc29a7.jpg
British Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged that HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will probe the Pandora Papers data leak on the concealed fortunes of the world's super-rich.When asked if he himself had ever benefited from the offshore schemes described in the leak, he said: "No. I haven't".A former banker, Sunak is reportedly sometimes referred to as the "Maharajah of the Yorkshire Dales" and he is thought to be one of the richest members of the British Parliament.In a separate interview with the BBC, the chancellor stressed he did not think that London's reputation as a haven for tax avoiders was "a source of shame" because "actually" Britain's "track record on this is very strong".Sunak spoke after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Sunday released the Pandora Papers, a huge trove of leaked documents that exposed the financial arrangements of the global political elite, businessmen, and celebrities.The exposé includes the leak of 11.9 million financial documents implicating more than 35 current and former world leaders, as well as over 330 politicians and officials from across the globe, in alleged financial wrongdoing via the use of offshore companies.As far as the UK is concerned, the Pandora Papers reveal that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie purportedly saved some $434,000 (£321,000) in stamp duty when they purchased a London townhouse, after they bought an offshore company that owned it.
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/snowden-comments-on-pandora-papers-saying-offshore-companies-still-compiling-secret-databases-1089634791.html
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102892/64/1028926410_228:0:2048:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_4463ec650a8b5c4db167aca5b585e15a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
journalists, documents, leak, data, offshore, uk, rishi sunak

Sunak Vows Probe Into Pandora Papers Data Leak as He Denies Profit From Offshore Schemes

11:51 GMT 04.10.2021
© Photo : HM Revenue & CustomsHMRC investigates suspected Money Laundering Regulations breaches
HMRC investigates suspected Money Laundering Regulations breaches - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
© Photo : HM Revenue & Customs
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released the so-called Pandora Papers, the largest-ever trove of leaked data to expose alleged offshore activities by world leaders, businessmen, and celebrities.
British Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged that HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will probe the Pandora Papers data leak on the concealed fortunes of the world's super-rich.

"I've seen these things overnight as well and it's obviously tough for me to comment on them specifically given they've only just emerged, and of course HMRC will look through those to see if there's anything we can learn", Sunak told Sky News.

When asked if he himself had ever benefited from the offshore schemes described in the leak, he said: "No. I haven't".
A former banker, Sunak is reportedly sometimes referred to as the "Maharajah of the Yorkshire Dales" and he is thought to be one of the richest members of the British Parliament.
CC0 / UK Government / Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
Rishi Sunak
CC0 / UK Government /
In a separate interview with the BBC, the chancellor stressed he did not think that London's reputation as a haven for tax avoiders was "a source of shame" because "actually" Britain's "track record on this is very strong".

"As you've seen from the papers, it's a global problem, there's a global dimension to it and we need other countries to cooperate with us to tackle this, but we're determined to do that", he added.

Sunak spoke after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Sunday released the Pandora Papers, a huge trove of leaked documents that exposed the financial arrangements of the global political elite, businessmen, and celebrities.
Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
Pandora Papers
Snowden Comments on Pandora Papers Saying Offshore Companies Still Compiling Secret Databases
Yesterday, 22:40 GMT
The exposé includes the leak of 11.9 million financial documents implicating more than 35 current and former world leaders, as well as over 330 politicians and officials from across the globe, in alleged financial wrongdoing via the use of offshore companies.
As far as the UK is concerned, the Pandora Papers reveal that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie purportedly saved some $434,000 (£321,000) in stamp duty when they purchased a London townhouse, after they bought an offshore company that owned it.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:26 GMTEx-White House Press Sec Grisham Says It Was a Mistake to Work For Trump
13:25 GMTPandora Papers: Legendary Cricketer Tendulkar's Firm Denies Wrongdoing in Hiding Wealth
13:16 GMTGeorge Floyd Statue in New York Vandalised for the Second Time - Photo
13:13 GMTUS Supreme Court to Return to Bench, With Cases on Abortion, Gun Rights to Be Heard
13:10 GMTFurious Farmers Protest at Conservative Conference Over Boris' 'Pigs Die' Comment in TV Interview
13:05 GMTLavrov Points to Importance of Fulfillment of Putin-Erdogan Agreements on Idlib
13:00 GMTDeutsche Bank Drops Risky Clients Following Jeffrey Epstein Sex Scandal, Report Says
13:00 GMTSpanish Court Rules in Favour of Shakira in Tax Fraud Case
12:54 GMTBiden Says Looking Forward to Working With New Japanese Prime Minister
12:49 GMTJapan's New PM Accuses China of Trying to Change Status Quo With Force 'in Some Areas'
12:29 GMTPanic Buying 2.0: Sales of Frozen Turkeys Skyrocket in UK as Brits Brace for 'Nightmare' Christmas
12:18 GMTTaiwan Scrambles Jets After 52 Chinese Military Aircraft Fly Near Its Airspace
12:17 GMTJapan's Kishida ‘Ready’ to Meet With N. Korea's Kim Without Preconditions
12:01 GMTUS Will Enforce Phase One Trade Deal With China, Revive Tariff Waivers for American Companies
11:51 GMTSunak Vows Probe Into Pandora Papers Data Leak as He Denies Profit From Offshore Schemes
11:42 GMTChina Plans to Build Special Site for Weekly Launch of Long March 8 Rockets
11:36 GMTRussian Military Reports 1st Underwater Launch of Zircon Missile From Nuclear Submarine - Video
11:27 GMTRussian Diplomat Says US, Allies Should Take on Bulk of Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
11:24 GMTDutch Asylum Minister Apologises for Comment on Excessive Migration From Afghanistan
11:10 GMTSituation in London as Fuel Shortage Crisis Continues