https://sputniknews.com/20211012/tenth-of-londons-petrol-stations-remain-empty-amid-fuel-crisis-1089861957.html

Tenth of London's Petrol Stations Remain Empty Amid Fuel Crisis

Tenth of London's Petrol Stations Remain Empty Amid Fuel Crisis

The UK has been facing considerable fuel shortages over the last month, due to spiking gas prices and a low number of lorry drivers. 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-12T12:05+0000

2021-10-12T12:05+0000

2021-10-12T12:21+0000

uk

gas

gas station

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089862215_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_be6b98e1d36c0671e201d20068c625f1.jpg

At least ten percent of filling stations in London and southeast England remain dry, the Petrol Retailers Association said on Tuesday.Britons reported long queues at stations, as many drivers engaged in panic-buying amid rising prices. At the same time, fuel stocks dropped significantly: UK oil and gas firm BP even had to close some of its sites across the country due to a lack of both petrol and diesel.Last week, the price of gas futures in Europe broke a new record, exceeding $1,900 per 1,000 cubic metres, before falling by $740 and temporarily stabilising at about $1,198.

Cundee Londonstan now covered in mosques arabs muslims.

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

uk, gas, gas station