https://sputniknews.com/20211012/tenth-of-londons-petrol-stations-remain-empty-amid-fuel-crisis-1089861957.html
Tenth of London's Petrol Stations Remain Empty Amid Fuel Crisis
Tenth of London's Petrol Stations Remain Empty Amid Fuel Crisis
The UK has been facing considerable fuel shortages over the last month, due to spiking gas prices and a low number of lorry drivers. 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
At least ten percent of filling stations in London and southeast England remain dry, the Petrol Retailers Association said on Tuesday.Britons reported long queues at stations, as many drivers engaged in panic-buying amid rising prices. At the same time, fuel stocks dropped significantly: UK oil and gas firm BP even had to close some of its sites across the country due to a lack of both petrol and diesel.Last week, the price of gas futures in Europe broke a new record, exceeding $1,900 per 1,000 cubic metres, before falling by $740 and temporarily stabilising at about $1,198.
uk, gas, gas station

12:05 GMT 12.10.2021 (Updated: 12:21 GMT 12.10.2021)
The UK has been facing considerable fuel shortages over the last month, due to spiking gas prices and a low number of lorry drivers.
At least ten percent of filling stations in London and southeast England remain dry, the Petrol Retailers Association said on Tuesday.

"A large majority of retailers continue to express concerns that they have no forward visibility of their next deliveries", Chairman Brian Madderson said. "The situation in London and the South East remains serious."

Britons reported long queues at stations, as many drivers engaged in panic-buying amid rising prices. At the same time, fuel stocks dropped significantly: UK oil and gas firm BP even had to close some of its sites across the country due to a lack of both petrol and diesel.
Last week, the price of gas futures in Europe broke a new record, exceeding $1,900 per 1,000 cubic metres, before falling by $740 and temporarily stabilising at about $1,198.
