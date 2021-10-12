https://sputniknews.com/20211012/russia-proposes-us-drop-all-mutual-restrictions-imposed-over-past-few-years-1089864782.html

Russia Proposes US Drop All Mutual Restrictions Imposed Over Past Few Years

The Russian Foreign Ministry has made a proposal to the US to mutually lift all restrictions on the operations of the two countries' diplomatic missions that have been imposed over the last few years. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia will not leave hostile actions against Moscow unanswered, but noted that the Kremlin does not seek to further escalate tensions between the two countries.

