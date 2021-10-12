Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Russia Proposes US Drop All Mutual Restrictions Imposed Over Past Few Years
The Russian Foreign Ministry has made a proposal to the US to mutually lift all restrictions on the operations of the two countries' diplomatic missions that have been imposed over the last few years. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia will not leave hostile actions against Moscow unanswered, but noted that the Kremlin does not seek to further escalate tensions between the two countries.
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
Russia Proposes US Drop All Mutual Restrictions Imposed Over Past Few Years

13:57 GMT 12.10.2021 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 12.10.2021)
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
The two countries have imposed numerous sanctions on each other as well as significantly restricted their mutual diplomatic missions amid years of worsening relations.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has made a proposal to the US to mutually lift all restrictions on the operations of the two countries' diplomatic missions that have been imposed over the last few years. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia will not leave hostile actions against Moscow unanswered, but noted that the Kremlin does not seek to further escalate tensions between the two countries.
😁👍
Charlie McD
12 October, 17:01 GMT1
