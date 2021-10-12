https://sputniknews.com/20211012/moscow-blasts-shameless-claims-by-us-that-russia-uses-gas-supplies-as-weapon-1089855877.html
Moscow Blasts 'Shameless Claims' by US That Russia Uses Gas Supplies as Weapon
Moscow Blasts 'Shameless Claims' by US That Russia Uses Gas Supplies as Weapon
A wave of anti-Russian reports previously emerged in the western media, attempting to blame Moscow for the recent surge in gas prices in Europe. 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T08:42+0000
2021-10-12T08:42+0000
2021-10-12T09:18+0000
us
russia
gas supplies
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089475115_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_32120d59bad3f63f34d127755b653495.jpg
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated on Tuesday that his country refutes the "shameless" US accusations of price gouging amid an ongoing energy crisis in Europe. European gas prices have spiked dramatically this season, at one moment reaching an all-time high, as European gas futures almost broke $2,000 per 1,000 cubic metres in October.The prices remain high despite Russia having recently completed its Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and having submitted all the necessary documents for its certification.The project was also repeatedly attacked by Washington and its allies among European countries that benefit from the transit of Russian gas (such as Poland and Ukraine), with the US claiming that the pipeline will be used by Moscow for political gain.Both Russia and Germany repeatedly stressed that the project was not political, and accused the US of unfair competition. Washington, however, still slapped sanctions on the companies involved in Nord Stream 2's construction.
daniel walmper
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
1
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089475115_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_5aa6c484d2dd7b2533f21cb456fcda77.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
us, russia, gas supplies, nord stream 2
Moscow Blasts 'Shameless Claims' by US That Russia Uses Gas Supplies as Weapon
08:42 GMT 12.10.2021 (Updated: 09:18 GMT 12.10.2021)
A wave of anti-Russian reports previously emerged in the western media, attempting to blame Moscow for the recent surge in gas prices in Europe.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated on Tuesday that his country refutes the "shameless" US accusations of price gouging amid an ongoing energy crisis in Europe.
"We have been and we remain the most reliable and safe supplier of natural resources. We invite all colleagues in Europe, including our neighbours, to accept this simple fact that we value energy security on the continent, we want to cooperate with them, and with the EU, to prevent [the] price spikes that we are witnessing", he said in an interview with the BBC.
European gas prices have spiked dramatically
this season, at one moment reaching an all-time high, as European gas futures almost broke $2,000 per 1,000 cubic metres in October.
The prices remain high despite Russia having recently completed its Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and having submitted all the necessary documents for its certification.
The project was also repeatedly attacked by Washington
and its allies among European countries that benefit from the transit of Russian gas (such as Poland and Ukraine), with the US claiming that the pipeline will be used by Moscow for political gain.
Both Russia and Germany repeatedly stressed that the project was not political, and accused the US of unfair competition. Washington, however, still slapped sanctions on the companies involved in Nord Stream 2's construction.