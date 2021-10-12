Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/indian-government-orders-national-energy-companies-to-boost-supplies-to-new-delhi-1089859475.html
Indian Government Orders National Energy Companies to Boost Supplies to New Delhi
Indian Government Orders National Energy Companies to Boost Supplies to New Delhi
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Indian Ministry of Power issued a decree on Tuesday ordering the largest state companies producing and distributing electricity to... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T10:55+0000
2021-10-12T10:55+0000
energy
electricity
coal
power outage
crisis
thermal power plants
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089859570_0:237:3076:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_1a665bd90e15fa6810d941acad10477b.jpg
"Keeping in view the Declared Capacity offered to the Delhi DISCOMs in last 10 days, Ministry of power has issued instructions on 10.10.2021 to NTPC and DVC as under so as to secure power supply to Delhi. This will ensure that distribution companies of Delhi will get as much as power as requisitioned by them as per their demand", the statement read.The supplies should be coming from both coal- and gas-based power plants to fulfill the volumes under preexisting power purchase agreements, the ministry said.Additionally, the ministry ordered Indian states with surplus power to ensure they share it with the states in need.Over the weekend, many Indian states encountered power outages over the coal crisis and expressed concerns to the central authorities over possible electricity cuts. However, the government reassured the states of sufficient coal stocks.The flooding caused by seasonal rainfalls have hit coal mines and disrupted the transport network in India, the world's second biggest coal consumer. The resulting energy shortage sent coal prices skyrocketing and forced power stations using coal to suspend their operations.
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/indias-punjab-says-forced-to-buy-power-from-open-exchange-as-thermal-plants-run-out-of-coal-1089826094.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089859570_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f3905f1d47955822ff2fb2f131e0f6a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
energy, electricity, coal, power outage, crisis, thermal power plants, india

Indian Government Orders National Energy Companies to Boost Supplies to New Delhi

10:55 GMT 12.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / SANJAY KANOJIAWorkers set up electricity wires on the banks of river Ganges during preparations ahead of the annual Hindu religious fair of Magh Mela, in Allahabad on January 2, 2021
Workers set up electricity wires on the banks of river Ganges during preparations ahead of the annual Hindu religious fair of Magh Mela, in Allahabad on January 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / SANJAY KANOJIA
Subscribe
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Indian Ministry of Power issued a decree on Tuesday ordering the largest state companies producing and distributing electricity to increase the supplies to companies in New Delhi to the required level amid severe coal shortage.
"Keeping in view the Declared Capacity offered to the Delhi DISCOMs in last 10 days, Ministry of power has issued instructions on 10.10.2021 to NTPC and DVC as under so as to secure power supply to Delhi. This will ensure that distribution companies of Delhi will get as much as power as requisitioned by them as per their demand", the statement read.
The supplies should be coming from both coal- and gas-based power plants to fulfill the volumes under preexisting power purchase agreements, the ministry said.
An employee of the Indian Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd, works on overhead electric cables in Amritsar on July 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
India's Punjab Says Forced to Buy Power From Open Exchange as Thermal Plants Run Out of Coal
Yesterday, 08:40 GMT
Additionally, the ministry ordered Indian states with surplus power to ensure they share it with the states in need.
"Further, if any State is found selling power in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other States which are in need of such power", the ministry said.
Over the weekend, many Indian states encountered power outages over the coal crisis and expressed concerns to the central authorities over possible electricity cuts. However, the government reassured the states of sufficient coal stocks.
The flooding caused by seasonal rainfalls have hit coal mines and disrupted the transport network in India, the world's second biggest coal consumer. The resulting energy shortage sent coal prices skyrocketing and forced power stations using coal to suspend their operations.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:03 GMTCity of London Sees Record £20 Billion of Investment in Tech Start-Ups as UK Takes on US and China
10:55 GMTIndian Government Orders National Energy Companies to Boost Supplies to New Delhi
10:50 GMTUK Brexit Minister to Warn EU Against 'Historic Misjudgment' Over Northern Ireland Protocol
10:35 GMTAfghan Resistance Blames Political Collapse on Ashraf Ghani's Flight, Secret Deals With Taliban
10:23 GMTAs Tata Group Raises Debt to Acquire Air India, BJP Gov't Slammed for 'Handing Them a Gift'
10:20 GMT'I Am Heartbroken': Twitterati Get Emotional as Virat Kohli's Captaincy Stint With RCB Ends
10:19 GMTFloods Threaten Centuries-Old Architecture in Treasure House Shanxi
10:02 GMTMoscow Not Ruling Out Temporary Shutdown of US, Russian Diplomatic Missions
09:49 GMTAs Trial Begins, Will France Emerge as Power Who Ordered Assassination of 'Africa's Che Guevara'?
09:32 GMTPowerful 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Crete, Greece
09:29 GMTKids in Kamala Harris' Space Video on YouTube Turn Out to Be Child Actors, Reports Say
09:23 GMTUK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Plans Budget Cuts Worth £2Bln Amid 'Highest' Tax Rate in Peacetime
09:17 GMTPrice of Meat Could Rise After UK Government Strikes Deal With Carbon Dioxide Supplier, Report Says
09:14 GMTInstagram to Alert Users About Outages
09:14 GMTTory James Gray Faces Temporary Suspension From St John Ambulance Role After Alleged 'Racist' Remark
08:42 GMTMoscow Blasts 'Shameless Claims' by US That Russia Uses Gas Supplies as Weapon
08:25 GMT'No Israel for Us': Swedish Star Journalist in Hot Water Over Comparing Europeans With Jews
08:19 GMTWHO Could Approve Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine by End of Year, Chief Scientist Says
08:02 GMTUS Under Secretary of State Nuland Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry
07:26 GMTRussia Sees Targeted Attempts to Undermine Situation in Asia, Foreign Minister Lavrov Says