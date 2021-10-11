Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Plenary Session of 67th NATO Parliamentary Assembly
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/indias-punjab-says-forced-to-buy-power-from-open-exchange-as-thermal-plants-run-out-of-coal-1089826094.html
India's Punjab Says Forced to Buy Power From Open Exchange as Thermal Plants Run Out of Coal
India's Punjab Says Forced to Buy Power From Open Exchange as Thermal Plants Run Out of Coal
Depletion of coal reserves in thermal power plants across the nation has recently been made known to the federal government by several state governments... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T08:40+0000
2021-10-11T08:40+0000
punjab
india
power
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089827866_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9e0def89bddd139be617e09d2280117c.jpg
The Indian state of Punjab has kicked in a string of measures to prevent a "total blackout" after coal reserves in its power plants dipped dangerously low. The northern state has resorted to buying power from open exchanges at twice the cost, aside from announcing power cuts in the state at the peak of the festive and agriculture season. Compelled to cut down on power generation due to depleted coal reserves, the Punjab State Power Power Corporation Limited has announced three-hour power cuts in the state until 13 October.Speaking to Sputnik on Monday morning, A. Venu Prasad, the chairman-cum-managing director of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited said: "The coal reserves are in a precarious position and we are having to take tough decisions. We are now buying power from open exchanges at twice the cost to meet our requirements".The state government is in the process of buying 1,100 MW of electricity from the open exchange after deciding to run its six thermal power plants on an alternate basis. "The thermal power plants are being run on an alternate basis. We will run out of coal stocks if we run all the plants together and then we might face a total blackout. We are trying to avoid that", Prasad told Sputnik.Officials in the state government said that the critical situation arose after the central government-owned coal mining and refining corporation Coal India Ltd. failed to supply coal as per requirements. "The inflow is much below the required level", Prasad told Sputnik.The central electricity authority guidelines spell out that power plants located over 1,000 km from a coal mine should always have a minimum coal stock of up to 30 days. But this level is not being maintained by the power plants. The state is witnessing a power demand of about 9,000 megawatts, which has spiked due to agricultural sector needs at this time of the year and unusually high temperatures. Punjab State Chief Charanjit Singh Channi has slammed the federal government for its failure to meet coal requirements, leading to an unprecedented power crisis in his state.The prevailing power crisis has seen rival political parties slamming the Congress-governed state leadership. Former deputy chief of the state, Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is also the leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, has put the onus on the state government's "lack of planning".The PSPCL issued an appeal to consumers last Saturday to cut down on power usage. "There is an acute shortage of coal in the country. Please conserve power by switching off the lights, devices, and air conditioners when not required", a public appeal by the state's power utility stated.
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/indias-federal-power-minister-denies-claims-that-delhi-might-see-a-blackout-amid-coal-crisis-1089809695.html
punjab
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089827866_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3cc2c705e3d28837b58ba5be5575f9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
punjab, india, power, india

India's Punjab Says Forced to Buy Power From Open Exchange as Thermal Plants Run Out of Coal

08:40 GMT 11.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / NARINDER NANUAn employee of the Indian Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd, works on overhead electric cables in Amritsar on July 10, 2021
An employee of the Indian Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd, works on overhead electric cables in Amritsar on July 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / NARINDER NANU
Subscribe
Priya Yadav - Sputnik International
Priya Yadav
All materials
Depletion of coal reserves in thermal power plants across the nation has recently been made known to the federal government by several state governments, including the capital Delhi. On Sunday, Minister for Power R.K.Singh, however, rubbished such concerns and said there are adequate stocks and they are being replenished regularly.
The Indian state of Punjab has kicked in a string of measures to prevent a "total blackout" after coal reserves in its power plants dipped dangerously low.
The northern state has resorted to buying power from open exchanges at twice the cost, aside from announcing power cuts in the state at the peak of the festive and agriculture season.
Compelled to cut down on power generation due to depleted coal reserves, the Punjab State Power Power Corporation Limited has announced three-hour power cuts in the state until 13 October.
Speaking to Sputnik on Monday morning, A. Venu Prasad, the chairman-cum-managing director of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited said: "The coal reserves are in a precarious position and we are having to take tough decisions. We are now buying power from open exchanges at twice the cost to meet our requirements".
The state government is in the process of buying 1,100 MW of electricity from the open exchange after deciding to run its six thermal power plants on an alternate basis.
New Delhi, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
India's Federal Power Minister Denies Claims That Delhi Might See a Blackout Amid Coal Crisis
Yesterday, 12:35 GMT
"The thermal power plants are being run on an alternate basis. We will run out of coal stocks if we run all the plants together and then we might face a total blackout. We are trying to avoid that", Prasad told Sputnik.
Officials in the state government said that the critical situation arose after the central government-owned coal mining and refining corporation Coal India Ltd. failed to supply coal as per requirements. "The inflow is much below the required level", Prasad told Sputnik.
The central electricity authority guidelines spell out that power plants located over 1,000 km from a coal mine should always have a minimum coal stock of up to 30 days. But this level is not being maintained by the power plants.
The state is witnessing a power demand of about 9,000 megawatts, which has spiked due to agricultural sector needs at this time of the year and unusually high temperatures.
Punjab State Chief Charanjit Singh Channi has slammed the federal government for its failure to meet coal requirements, leading to an unprecedented power crisis in his state.

"We are imposing power cuts on domestic consumers in cities and villages to ensure sufficient supply to the agricultural sector", said Channi.

The prevailing power crisis has seen rival political parties slamming the Congress-governed state leadership. Former deputy chief of the state, Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is also the leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, has put the onus on the state government's "lack of planning".
The PSPCL issued an appeal to consumers last Saturday to cut down on power usage.
"There is an acute shortage of coal in the country. Please conserve power by switching off the lights, devices, and air conditioners when not required", a public appeal by the state's power utility stated.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:40 GMTIndia's Punjab Says Forced to Buy Power From Open Exchange as Thermal Plants Run Out of Coal
08:17 GMT'A Little Too Fast': King of Sweden Slams Nation's COVID-19 Reopening
08:10 GMTPlenary Session of 67th NATO Parliamentary Assembly
07:47 GMTCzech President Zeman in Stable Condition, Hospital Says
07:05 GMTUS, UK Warn of Security Threat to Top Luxury Hotel in Kabul
06:52 GMT500 Bags Packed With School Supplies, Several Activists & One Hope for a Better Future in Gaza
06:40 GMTIraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Late Daesh Leader Baghdadi, Iraqi PM Says
06:19 GMTVideo: Lebanese Media Reports Fire Near Zahrani Oil Facilities in Country's South
06:19 GMTFormer NATO Boss Urges Native Denmark to Cough Up for Defence
05:56 GMT'I'm as Certain as I Could Be': Business Secretary Says UK Won't See Gas Shortages This Winter
05:46 GMTNorway Joins European Space Race With Sub-Arctic Satellite Base
05:11 GMTTen EU States Call For Nuclear Energy to Be Included in 'Green' List
04:30 GMTMy Pillow! Adorable Cat Wants to Sleep on Its Doggo Pal
03:53 GMTDoing the 'Right Thing': Sheriff in Florida Wants to Return 'Lost' $2m-Worth Marijuana to Its Owner
03:43 GMTBorrell Warns of High Likelihood of EU Losing Player Status on International Arena
03:10 GMTPrince Andrew Banned From Royal Duties For Good, as William Is 'Triggered' by His Attitude - Report
02:23 GMTDaesh Affiliates Attack Polling Station in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports
01:59 GMTRussia Sets New Record in Accident-Free Space Launches
01:54 GMTSaakashvili’s Condition Worsening, Doctor Warns Against Continuing Hunger Strike
01:44 GMTMcCarthy Condemns 'Lame Duck' Pelosi Over Debt Issue, Says She's on 'Farewell Tour'