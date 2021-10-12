Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Gabby Petito Died of Strangulation, Autopsy Reveals
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/gabby-petito-died-of-strangulation-autopsy-reveals-1089872394.html
Gabby Petito Died of Strangulation, Autopsy Reveals
Gabby Petito Died of Strangulation, Autopsy Reveals
Coroner Brent Blue of Teton County, Wyoming has revealed that Gabby Petito's cause of was strangulation. 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T18:35+0000
2021-10-12T18:40+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1089872394.jpg?1634064038
Blue revealed during a virtual press conference today that DNA samples were taken by law enforcement and that the body was outside for three or four weeks.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

Gabby Petito Died of Strangulation, Autopsy Reveals

18:35 GMT 12.10.2021 (Updated: 18:40 GMT 12.10.2021)
Subscribe
Being updated
Coroner Brent Blue of Teton County, Wyoming has revealed that Gabby Petito's cause of was strangulation.
Blue revealed during a virtual press conference today that DNA samples were taken by law enforcement and that the body was outside for three or four weeks.
007000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:38 GMTBiden to Host Kenyan President on 14 October to Discuss Financial Transparency
18:35 GMTGabby Petito Died of Strangulation, Autopsy Reveals
18:14 GMTTrump Asked Whether Ex-Vietnamese PM Had Name 'Fook You' Ahead of Meeting With Him, Book Claims
17:39 GMT'Even His Family Members Didn't Vote For Him': Netizens Mock Indian Politician For Securing One Vote
17:33 GMTUS Embassy in Colombia Reports Cases of 'Havana Syndrome' Before US State Secretary Blinken's Visit
17:04 GMTUS Democrats Sue State of Montana Over Laws Targeting Student Election Activities
16:47 GMTVideo Emerges Showing Late Football Superstar Diego Maradona Lying in Bed With 16-Year-Old Girl
16:46 GMTVolcano Eruption Restrictions in Spain's La Palma Eased as Air Quality Improves
16:44 GMTBiden Admin Ends Mass Arrest Operations at Work Sites Hiring Illegal Immigrants in US
16:42 GMTNorway's Prime Minister Steps Down After Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
16:40 GMTDeployment of S-400 by China at Ladakh Border a 'Grave Threat' for India, Warns Opposition
16:22 GMTDominic Cummings Calls UK PM Johnson a 'Joke' in Wake of Damning Report on COVID-19 Response
16:16 GMT'He Pushed Me Out of My House': Actress Meera Chopra Accuses Interior Designer of Abuse
16:10 GMTName and Seumas: Labour to Reveal Corbyn Advisor Milne Among Leakers of Party Probe
15:55 GMTG20 Holds Presser Following Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting
15:53 GMTChinese Foreign Ministry Rejects CNN Whistleblower's Allegations of Uyghur Torture
15:52 GMT'We've Got Frustration With Washington': Virginia Governor Candidate Fumes Over Infrastructure Bill
15:48 GMTMacron Touts Bigger Investment in Nuclear Energy Despite France's Plans to Reduce Share by 2035
15:33 GMTPeople Gather Outside Austrian Parliament in Vienna to Protest Chancellor Kurz's Resignation
15:24 GMTSeveral States in India Hit by Power Outages as PM Modi Steps in to Review Energy Crisis