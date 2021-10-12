Registration was successful!
Gabby Petito Died of Strangulation, Autopsy Reveals
Gabby Petito Died of Strangulation, Autopsy Reveals
Coroner Brent Blue of Teton County, Wyoming has revealed that Gabby Petito's cause of was strangulation.
Blue revealed during a virtual press conference today that DNA samples were taken by law enforcement and that the body was outside for three or four weeks.
Gabby Petito Died of Strangulation, Autopsy Reveals
18:35 GMT 12.10.2021
Coroner Brent Blue of Teton County, Wyoming has revealed that Gabby Petito's cause of was strangulation.
Blue revealed during a virtual press conference today that DNA samples were taken by law enforcement and that the body was outside for three or four weeks.