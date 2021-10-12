https://sputniknews.com/20211012/g20-holds-presser-following-trade-and-investment-ministerial-meeting-1089864687.html

Previously, the ministers of the 20 nations discussed the optimal way to cope with the pandemic, which has heavily affected international trade over the past... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Sorrento, Italy, where G20 representatives are holding a press conference following a ministerial meeting on trade and investment.The Trade and Investment Working Group was established in 2016 to keep markets open and refrain from "raising new barriers to investment or to trade in goods or services, imposing new export restrictions, or implementing WTO inconsistent measures".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

