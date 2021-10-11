Registration was successful!
Videos: Plane Crashes Into Neighborhood Near San Diego, California, Police Say
Videos: Plane Crashes Into Neighborhood Near San Diego, California, Police Say
According to the local TV station, the first reports of the incident came in around 12:15 pm local time, and officials were diverting traffic around Mast Blvd... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
us, san diego, california, plane crash

Videos: Plane Crashes Into Neighborhood Near San Diego, California, Police Say

20:03 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 20:49 GMT 11.10.2021)
A social media photo of the plane crash that occurred in San Diego, California area on October 11, 2021.
A social media photo of the plane crash that occurred in San Diego, California area on October 11, 2021.
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
According to the local TV station, the first reports of the incident came in around 12:15 pm local time, and officials were diverting traffic around Mast Blvd and Magnolia Avenue.
Shortly after noon on Monday, an airplane crashed near the Santana High School campus in Santee, a suburban city in San Diego County, California, police officials stated.
The crash has sent at least two people to the hospital, the local Fox News affiliated channel reported.
According to reports, the aircraft crash might have killed at least two people since the plane reportedly struck a UPS truck before hitting the ground, killing a driver, and human remains were reportedly found in backyards.
At the moment, It is unknown how many people were on board the plane when it crashed, per another local TV station, NBC San Diego. The type of aircraft also remains unknown.
Later, the local sheriff's office announced the establishment of a temporary evacuation point for those affected by the crash.
As seen on live coverage videos shared online by local media, the aircraft, which went down near North Magnolia Avenue and 2nd Street, generated smoke visible from a far distance.
As seen in the videos, the aircraft engines almost completely destroyed the two houses it crashed into, and the local fire department reportedly stated that a third nearby house was also damaged in the incident, and the hazmat team had headed to the crash site.
On Twitter, school officials at Santana High School, which is about 2-3 blocks from the collision, stated that all pupils were “safe.”
They stated the campus had been restored to normalcy about a half hour later, and that students were either on lunch break or being discharged for the day if they had no more classes.
The inquiry into the cause of the incident will be handled by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to authorities.
