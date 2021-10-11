Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/my-pillow-adorable-cat-wants-to-sleep-on-its-doggo-pal-1089815700.html
My Pillow! Adorable Cat Wants to Sleep on Its Doggo Pal
My Pillow! Adorable Cat Wants to Sleep on Its Doggo Pal
Canines and felines are usually at odds, but sometimes they become best pals and chill together all the time… However, there should definitely be some... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T04:30+0000
2021-10-11T04:30+0000
dog
videoclub
golden retriever
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089815764_0:0:955:537_1920x0_80_0_0_9c4709b6aa82d03f8914aaf48ddae0ae.png
Looks like this cat has just found a perfect pillow - nice, warm, and soft, so it wants to hug it tightly and go to sleep. But the doggo has a different idea since this pillow is actually its own bottom. Sorry, kitty, but you'll have to find something else - the canine backside is no longer a viable option!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089815764_116:0:867:563_1920x0_80_0_0_6e4169a76dc98fa2b785015b8cfefadd.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dog, videoclub, golden retriever

My Pillow! Adorable Cat Wants to Sleep on Its Doggo Pal

04:30 GMT 11.10.2021
© Photo : thelovingcatCat naps on dog
Cat naps on dog - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© Photo : thelovingcat
Subscribe
Canines and felines are usually at odds, but sometimes they become best pals and chill together all the time… However, there should definitely be some boundaries!
Looks like this cat has just found a perfect pillow - nice, warm, and soft, so it wants to hug it tightly and go to sleep. But the doggo has a different idea since this pillow is actually its own bottom. Sorry, kitty, but you'll have to find something else - the canine backside is no longer a viable option!
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:46 GMTNorway Joins European Space Race With Sub-Arctic Satellite Base
05:11 GMTTen EU States Call For Nuclear Energy to Be Included in 'Green' List
04:30 GMTMy Pillow! Adorable Cat Wants to Sleep on Its Doggo Pal
03:53 GMTDoing the 'Right Thing': Sheriff in Florida Wants to Return 'Lost' $2m-Worth Marijuana to Its Owner
03:43 GMTBorrell Warns of High Likelihood of EU Losing Player Status on International Arena
03:10 GMTPrince Andrew Banned From Royal Duties For Good, as William Is 'Triggered' by His Attitude - Report
02:23 GMTDaesh Affiliates Attack Polling Station in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports
01:59 GMTRussia Sets New Record in Accident-Free Space Launches
01:54 GMTSaakashvili’s Condition Worsening, Doctor Warns Against Continuing Hunger Strike
01:44 GMTMcCarthy Condemns 'Lame Duck' Pelosi Over Debt Issue, Says She's on 'Farewell Tour'
00:26 GMTState Dept Says Talks With Taliban Delegation in Doha ‘Candid’
00:25 GMTDemocrat Candidate for Virginia Gov. Claims CRT Was 'Made Up' By GOP, Trump Supporters
00:17 GMTBolsonaro Denied Entry to Football Match Due to Not Being Vaccinated
YesterdayA Narrow Escape: Woman Barely Avoids Meteorite That Crashed Through Roof, Landed on Pillow
Yesterday'No Further Action': Scotland Yard Reportedly Drops Probe Into Prince Andrew's Alleged Sex Crimes
Yesterday6.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Hawaii, USGS Reports
YesterdayRussia’s Lavrov Urges EU to Act Reasonably on Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates
YesterdayJared Leto Says Was ’Teargassed’ at Anti-Vax Passport Protest in Italy He Stumbled Upon
Yesterday'Has to Walk a Fine Line': Major Trump Problems Threaten Pence's Political Future - Report
YesterdayNetizens Thank ’Dear God Emperor’ After COVID-19 Czar Fauci Blesses Trick-or-Treat This Year