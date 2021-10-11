https://sputniknews.com/20211011/my-pillow-adorable-cat-wants-to-sleep-on-its-doggo-pal-1089815700.html

My Pillow! Adorable Cat Wants to Sleep on Its Doggo Pal

Canines and felines are usually at odds, but sometimes they become best pals and chill together all the time… However, there should definitely be some... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

Looks like this cat has just found a perfect pillow - nice, warm, and soft, so it wants to hug it tightly and go to sleep. But the doggo has a different idea since this pillow is actually its own bottom. Sorry, kitty, but you'll have to find something else - the canine backside is no longer a viable option!

