My Pillow! Adorable Cat Wants to Sleep on Its Doggo Pal

Looks like this cat has just found a perfect pillow - nice, warm, and soft, so it wants to hug it tightly and go to sleep. But the doggo has a different idea since this pillow is actually its own bottom. Sorry, kitty, but you'll have to find something else - the canine backside is no longer a viable option!
Canines and felines are usually at odds, but sometimes they become best pals and chill together all the time… However, there should definitely be some boundaries!
