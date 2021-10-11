https://sputniknews.com/20211011/iraqi-forces-capture-deputy-of-late-daesh-leader-baghdadi-iraqi-pm-says--1089826853.html

Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Late Daesh Leader Baghdadi, Iraqi PM Says

Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Late Daesh Leader Baghdadi, Iraqi PM Says

It was previously reported that Daesh* affiliates had attacked a polling station in the northern Iraqi governorate of Kirkuk, injuring a police officer. 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on 11 October that Iraqi forces have captured the deputy of slain Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.The man in custody is believed to be Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jaburi who was earlier in charge of Daesh's financial affairs.In 2019, the United States offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the location of three key Daesh leaders, including Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jaburi.The situation in Iraq has been unstable due to Daesh, which lost ground in the country in 2017, but continues to stage attacks.Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during a special US operation in Syria in 2019. Daesh eventually confirmed al-Baghdadi's death and named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as his replacement.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.

