Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/iraqi-forces-capture-deputy-of-late-daesh-leader-baghdadi-iraqi-pm-says--1089826853.html
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Late Daesh Leader Baghdadi, Iraqi PM Says
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Late Daesh Leader Baghdadi, Iraqi PM Says
It was previously reported that Daesh* affiliates had attacked a polling station in the northern Iraqi governorate of Kirkuk, injuring a police officer. 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T06:40+0000
2021-10-11T07:23+0000
iraq
daesh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104727/82/1047278260_0:314:5353:3325_1920x0_80_0_0_d09f19ab5a3ade94e7fc1f6cc6106270.jpg
Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on 11 October that Iraqi forces have captured the deputy of slain Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.The man in custody is believed to be Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jaburi who was earlier in charge of Daesh's financial affairs.In 2019, the United States offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the location of three key Daesh leaders, including Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jaburi.The situation in Iraq has been unstable due to Daesh, which lost ground in the country in 2017, but continues to stage attacks.Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during a special US operation in Syria in 2019. Daesh eventually confirmed al-Baghdadi's death and named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as his replacement.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
Execute him!
first they should extract all information possible...
2
daesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104727/82/1047278260_250:0:5101:3638_1920x0_80_0_0_826120e3f0337bce9f43c2fc1cf34b30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iraq, daesh

Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Late Daesh Leader Baghdadi, Iraqi PM Says

06:40 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 07:23 GMT 11.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Hadi MizbanA member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands guard near Islamic State group militant graffiti in Fallujah, Iraq (File)
A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands guard near Islamic State group militant graffiti in Fallujah, Iraq (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / Hadi Mizban
Subscribe
It was previously reported that Daesh* affiliates had attacked a polling station in the northern Iraqi governorate of Kirkuk, injuring a police officer.
Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on 11 October that Iraqi forces have captured the deputy of slain Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The man in custody is believed to be Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jaburi who was earlier in charge of Daesh's financial affairs.

"While our [Iraqi security force] heroes focused on securing the elections, their [Iraqi national intelligence service] colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim", Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter.

In 2019, the United States offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the location of three key Daesh leaders, including Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jaburi.
The situation in Iraq has been unstable due to Daesh, which lost ground in the country in 2017, but continues to stage attacks.
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during a special US operation in Syria in 2019. Daesh eventually confirmed al-Baghdadi's death and named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as his replacement.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
501100
Discuss
Popular comments
Execute him!
Charlie McD
11 October, 09:55 GMT
000000
first they should extract all information possible...
Holger H.
11 October, 10:09 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:05 GMTUS, UK Warn of Security Threat to Top Luxury Hotel in Kabul
06:52 GMT500 Bags Packed With School Supplies, Several Activists & One Hope for a Better Future in Gaza
06:40 GMTIraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Late Daesh Leader Baghdadi, Iraqi PM Says
06:19 GMTVideo: Lebanese Media Reports Fire Near Zahrani Oil Facilities in Country's South
06:19 GMTFormer NATO Boss Urges Native Denmark to Cough Up for Defence
05:56 GMT'I'm as Certain as I Could Be': Business Secretary Says UK Won't See Gas Shortages This Winter
05:46 GMTNorway Joins European Space Race With Sub-Arctic Satellite Base
05:11 GMTTen EU States Call For Nuclear Energy to Be Included in 'Green' List
04:30 GMTMy Pillow! Adorable Cat Wants to Sleep on Its Doggo Pal
03:53 GMTDoing the 'Right Thing': Sheriff in Florida Wants to Return 'Lost' $2m-Worth Marijuana to Its Owner
03:43 GMTBorrell Warns of High Likelihood of EU Losing Player Status on International Arena
03:10 GMTPrince Andrew Banned From Royal Duties For Good, as William Is 'Triggered' by His Attitude - Report
02:23 GMTDaesh Affiliates Attack Polling Station in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports
01:59 GMTRussia Sets New Record in Accident-Free Space Launches
01:54 GMTSaakashvili’s Condition Worsening, Doctor Warns Against Continuing Hunger Strike
01:44 GMTMcCarthy Condemns 'Lame Duck' Pelosi Over Debt Issue, Says She's on 'Farewell Tour'
00:26 GMTState Dept Says Talks With Taliban Delegation in Doha ‘Candid’
00:25 GMTDemocrat Candidate for Virginia Gov. Claims CRT Was 'Made Up' By GOP, Trump Supporters
00:17 GMTBolsonaro Denied Entry to Football Match Due to Not Being Vaccinated
YesterdayA Narrow Escape: Woman Barely Avoids Meteorite That Crashed Through Roof, Landed on Pillow