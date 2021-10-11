Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Late Daesh Leader Baghdadi, Iraqi PM Says
06:40 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 07:23 GMT 11.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Hadi MizbanA member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands guard near Islamic State group militant graffiti in Fallujah, Iraq (File)
It was previously reported that Daesh* affiliates had attacked a polling station in the northern Iraqi governorate of Kirkuk, injuring a police officer.
Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on 11 October that Iraqi forces have captured the deputy of slain Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The man in custody is believed to be Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jaburi who was earlier in charge of Daesh's financial affairs.
"While our [Iraqi security force] heroes focused on securing the elections, their [Iraqi national intelligence service] colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim", Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter.
While our ISF heroes focused on securing the elections, their INIS colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim, who was in charge of Daesh finance, and a deputy of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.— Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi) October 11, 2021
Long live Iraq, and our brave heroes.
In 2019, the United States offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the location of three key Daesh leaders, including Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jaburi.
The situation in Iraq has been unstable due to Daesh, which lost ground in the country in 2017, but continues to stage attacks.
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during a special US operation in Syria in 2019. Daesh eventually confirmed al-Baghdadi's death and named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as his replacement.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.