Iraqi Security Services Say Foiled Terrorist Attack in Western Province of Anbar

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Iraqi security services announced on Sunday that they had prevented a terrorist attack in the country's western province of Anbar. 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

Later in the day, the Security Media Cell, a service that reports data on security incidents in the country, provided more details on the incident.The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable due to activities of the Daesh* terrorist group, which lost ground in the country in 2017, but continues to stage attacks.*Daesh (also known as Islamic State/ISIS/IS) is a terror group, banned in Russia

