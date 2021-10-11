https://sputniknews.com/20211011/facebook-oversight-board-to-meet-with-whistleblower-over-claims-of-ignored-user-safety-1089844144.html

Facebook Oversight Board to Meet With Whistleblower Over Claims of Ignored User Safety

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Facebook's Oversight Board said on Monday it is planning to meet with the company's former employee, Frances Haugen, over the latter's... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

whistleblower

facebook

"In light of the serious claims made about Facebook by Ms. Haugen, we have extended an invitation for her to speak to the Board over the coming weeks, which she has accepted," the board said in a statement.Haugen confirmed her acceptance of the invitation on Twitter, saying that "Facebook has lied to the board repeatedly, and I am looking forward to sharing the truth with them."Last week, Haugen said in a congressional testimony that the social media network was allegedly aware it had inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent content promoting "hate and division," as well as content that created a toxic environment for teenage girls. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied Haugen's allegations.

