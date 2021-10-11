Registration was successful!
Facebook Oversight Board to Meet With Whistleblower Over Claims of Ignored User Safety
Facebook Oversight Board to Meet With Whistleblower Over Claims of Ignored User Safety
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Facebook's Oversight Board said on Monday it is planning to meet with the company's former employee, Frances Haugen, over the latter's... 11.10.2021
"In light of the serious claims made about Facebook by Ms. Haugen, we have extended an invitation for her to speak to the Board over the coming weeks, which she has accepted," the board said in a statement.Haugen confirmed her acceptance of the invitation on Twitter, saying that "Facebook has lied to the board repeatedly, and I am looking forward to sharing the truth with them."Last week, Haugen said in a congressional testimony that the social media network was allegedly aware it had inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent content promoting "hate and division," as well as content that created a toxic environment for teenage girls. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied Haugen's allegations.
Facebook Oversight Board to Meet With Whistleblower Over Claims of Ignored User Safety

18:42 GMT 11.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / KEVIN DIETSCH Frances Haugen, former Facebook employee turned whistleblower, arrives to testify before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security hearing to examine Facebook's practices, on Capitol Hill on October 05, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Frances Haugen, former Facebook employee turned whistleblower, arrives to testify before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security hearing to examine Facebook's practices, on Capitol Hill on October 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / KEVIN DIETSCH
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Facebook's Oversight Board said on Monday it is planning to meet with the company's former employee, Frances Haugen, over the latter's claim that the social network disregards the safety of its users.
"In light of the serious claims made about Facebook by Ms. Haugen, we have extended an invitation for her to speak to the Board over the coming weeks, which she has accepted," the board said in a statement.
Haugen confirmed her acceptance of the invitation on Twitter, saying that "Facebook has lied to the board repeatedly, and I am looking forward to sharing the truth with them."
Last week, Haugen said in a congressional testimony that the social media network was allegedly aware it had inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but did not do much to prevent content promoting "hate and division," as well as content that created a toxic environment for teenage girls. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied Haugen's allegations.
