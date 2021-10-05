Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Facebook Whistleblower Testifies Before US Senate Day After Global Blackout
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/buck-stops-with-mark-no-one-holding-zuckerberg-accountable-facebook-whistleblower-tells-senate-1089687084.html
'Buck Stops With Mark': No One Holding Zuckerberg Accountable, Facebook Whistleblower Tells Senate
'Buck Stops With Mark': No One Holding Zuckerberg Accountable, Facebook Whistleblower Tells Senate
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen publicly revealed her identity on the investigative TV show '60 Minutes' on Monday. Shortly after the interview, Facebook... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T16:13+0000
2021-10-05T16:37+0000
mark zuckerberg
whistleblower
us
tech
facebook
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089687056_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f24943dbfe836328e006c329817b64e1.jpg
"Mark holds a very unique role in the tech industry, he holds more than 55 percent of all the voting shares for Facebook. In the end, the buck stops with Mark. There is no one currently holding Mark accountable but himself," former Facebook product manager and whistleblower Frances Haugen said in congressional testimony on Tuesday.Haugen testified to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, where she accused Facebook of being aware that Instagram is apparently harming some teenagers and that it has been dishonest in its public fight against hate and misinformation."The company's leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won't make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people. Congressional action is needed. They won't solve this crisis without your help."According to Haugen: "The company intentionally hides vital information from the public, from the US government, and from governments around the world.""The documents I have provided to Congress prove that Facebook has repeatedly misled the public about what its own research reveals about the safety of children, the efficacy of its artificial intelligence systems and its role in spreading divisive and extreme messages."During her testimony Haugen said that Facebook did not do much to prevent content promoting "hate and division" or that created a toxic environment for teenage girls.The whistleblower then suggested that a shortage of staff at Facebook prevents the social media giant from tackling known threats.Over the past several weeks, Haugen has revealed thousands of documents suggesting Facebook has hidden evidence and lied about its platform spreading what she described as "harmful information". Documents shared by Haugen reveal that Facebook was allegedly aware that its social media platform caused the mental health of teenagers harm.The Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection is looking into Facebook’s use of information from its own researchers on Instagram that could indicate potential harm for some of its young users. According to the research leaked by Haugen, some of the peer pressure has forced some teens to have mental health and body-image problems, as well as eating disorders and suicidal thoughts.Separately on Monday, Facebook and its family of apps - Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, were hit by the worst blackout in the company's history. The apps started working again several hours later, with the Facebook recovery team saying the outage was caused by a border gateway protocol update.
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/facebook-whistleblower-testifies-before-us-senate-day-after-global-blackout-1089681594.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/zuckerberg-apologizes-for-facebook-whatsapp-disruption-says-services-coming-back-online-1089666905.html
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine, after much discussion and some questions that he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later I received the herbal medicine and with his bureau including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his letter and drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203. He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089687056_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5e6af17631533c414ab2f009a6b8b7f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mark zuckerberg, whistleblower, us, tech, facebook

'Buck Stops With Mark': No One Holding Zuckerberg Accountable, Facebook Whistleblower Tells Senate

16:13 GMT 05.10.2021 (Updated: 16:37 GMT 05.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / DREW ANGERERFormer Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies before a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill, October 5, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies before a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill, October 5, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / DREW ANGERER
Subscribe
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen publicly revealed her identity on the investigative TV show '60 Minutes' on Monday. Shortly after the interview, Facebook suffered a blackout lasting longer than six hours that also disrupted some of its other services, including Instagram and WhatsApp.
"Mark holds a very unique role in the tech industry, he holds more than 55 percent of all the voting shares for Facebook. In the end, the buck stops with Mark. There is no one currently holding Mark accountable but himself," former Facebook product manager and whistleblower Frances Haugen said in congressional testimony on Tuesday.
Haugen testified to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, where she accused Facebook of being aware that Instagram is apparently harming some teenagers and that it has been dishonest in its public fight against hate and misinformation.
"The company's leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won't make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people. Congressional action is needed. They won't solve this crisis without your help."
According to Haugen: "The company intentionally hides vital information from the public, from the US government, and from governments around the world."
"The documents I have provided to Congress prove that Facebook has repeatedly misled the public about what its own research reveals about the safety of children, the efficacy of its artificial intelligence systems and its role in spreading divisive and extreme messages."
Frances Haugen, former Facebook employee turned whistleblower, arrives to testify before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security hearing to examine Facebook's practices, on Capitol Hill on October 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
WATCH LIVE: Facebook Whistleblower Testifies Before US Senate Day After Global Blackout
14:11 GMT
During her testimony Haugen said that Facebook did not do much to prevent content promoting "hate and division" or that created a toxic environment for teenage girls.
The whistleblower then suggested that a shortage of staff at Facebook prevents the social media giant from tackling known threats.

“A pattern of behaviour that I saw at Facebook was that often problems were so understaffed there was kind of an implicit discouragement from having better detection systems,” Haugen told the US Senate. “For example, my last team at Facebook was on the Counter-Espionage team within the Threat Intelligence work, and at any given time, our team could only handle a third of the cases that we knew about. We knew that if we built even a basic detector, we would probably have many more cases."

Over the past several weeks, Haugen has revealed thousands of documents suggesting Facebook has hidden evidence and lied about its platform spreading what she described as "harmful information". Documents shared by Haugen reveal that Facebook was allegedly aware that its social media platform caused the mental health of teenagers harm.
The Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection is looking into Facebook’s use of information from its own researchers on Instagram that could indicate potential harm for some of its young users. According to the research leaked by Haugen, some of the peer pressure has forced some teens to have mental health and body-image problems, as well as eating disorders and suicidal thoughts.
Separately on Monday, Facebook and its family of apps - Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, were hit by the worst blackout in the company's history.
In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Facebook's quasi-independent oversight board last week said the company was justified in suspending Trump because of his role in inciting deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
Zuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook, WhatsApp Disruption, Says Services Coming Back Online
Yesterday, 23:46 GMT
The apps started working again several hours later, with the Facebook recovery team saying the outage was caused by a border gateway protocol update.
Discuss
Popular comments
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine, after much discussion and some questions that he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later I received the herbal medicine and with his bureau including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his letter and drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203. He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis
vsvanda sck
5 October, 19:36 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:41 GMTBiden to ‘Rally Support’ for Gridlocked Vast Social Spending Package During Visit to Swing-States
16:30 GMTDurham's Probe: Hillary Clinton Sowed Dragon's Teeth by Peddling Trump-Russia Hoax, Analyst Says
16:25 GMTNATO Chief Urges 'Interaction' With Russia to Avoid Another Cold War
16:18 GMTNetizens Flood Social Media With Memes on How They Survived Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp Blackout
16:18 GMTIndia Set to Take Delivery of S-400 Order by December As China Plants Air Force At LAC: IAF Chief
16:13 GMT'Buck Stops With Mark': No One Holding Zuckerberg Accountable, Facebook Whistleblower Tells Senate
15:19 GMTUFOs 'Cause Lightning,' Blogger Claims Over 'Strange Silent Storm' Video
14:22 GMTMeghan Markle Reportedly Made 'Peace Offering' to Kate Middleton After 'Flower-Girl Dress' Row
14:16 GMTIndia a ‘Short-Term’ Beneficiary as China Continues to Boycott Australian Coal, Analyst Says
14:11 GMTWATCH LIVE: Facebook Whistleblower Testifies Before US Senate Day After Global Blackout
14:07 GMTUS Capitol Police Detain Man in Suspicious Vehicle Outside Supreme Court Building
13:52 GMTTaiwan’s Tsai Warns of ‘Catastrophic Consequences’ of Chinese Takeover as PLA Planes Buzz Island
13:51 GMTPutin: 'Hysteria, Confusion' in Europe's Gas Markets Caused by Premature Shift to Alternative Energy
13:32 GMTAntony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
13:25 GMT'Cannot be Tolerated': France Slams UK For Failing to Respect Fishing Commitments Under Brexit Deal
13:17 GMTEx-Adviser in Afghan Government Says 'Horrible Scenes at Kabul Airport to Haunt Me Forever'
13:09 GMTRussian Film Crew Arrives at ISS to Make First Feature Movie in Space
13:07 GMTRussia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Hopes to Receive WHO Approval Before 2022
13:06 GMTFire at London’s Westminster Underground Station Under Control, Fire Brigade Says
13:03 GMTUK Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghanistan Meets With Taliban, Foreign Office Says