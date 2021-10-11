Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/austrian-fm-schallenberg-sworn-in-as-chancellor-after-kurz-resigned-amid-corruption-probe--1089833319.html
Austrian FM Schallenberg Sworn in as Chancellor After Kurz Resigns Amid Corruption Probe
Austrian FM Schallenberg Sworn in as Chancellor After Kurz Resigns Amid Corruption Probe
Kurz earlier stated that he was resigning from his position due to an ongoing corruption probe against him being conducted by the Austrian prosecution 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T11:09+0000
2021-10-11T11:54+0000
europe
austria
sebastian kurz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107883/74/1078837471_0:0:3123:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_a9534becaa118c7bc16a5611cea0e5d6.jpg
Foreign Minister of Austria Alexander Schallenberg was sworn in as the nation's new chancellor on 11 October.President Alexander Van der Bellen swore in Schallenberg at a ceremony in the president's office along with his successor as foreign minister, Michael Linhart, who had previously served as ambassador to France.Schallenberg earlier pledged to follow the pragmatic line of his predecessor, Kurz, in maintaining a dialogue with Russia and attitudes towards the Nord Stream 2 project. Schallenberg took over as press secretary at the Foreign Ministry in 2017 and began working with then-Foreign Minister Kurz, who appointed Schallenberg as the head of the Strategic Foreign Policy Planning Unit. After heading the government in 2017, Kurz named Schallenberg as head of strategy and planning in the Austrian Federal Chancellery.The collapse of the first Kurz government in May 2019 provided Schallenberg with further career growth - he became foreign minister in the transitional government of Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein and retained this post in Kurz's second government, who returned to power following early elections in the fall of 2019.Earlier this month, Austrian prosecutors confirmed that Kurz and nine others were under a corruption investigation and that the chancellery and the offices of Kurz's Austrian People's Party had been searched. According to investigators, Kurz and his allies are suspected of having used public funds in 2016-2018 to secure positive media coverage.
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/austrian-vice-chancellor-calls-kurzs-resignation-right-step-1089802370.html
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107883/74/1078837471_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c409af2630864258bf3f2c6132b747a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, austria, sebastian kurz

Austrian FM Schallenberg Sworn in as Chancellor After Kurz Resigns Amid Corruption Probe

11:09 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 11:54 GMT 11.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoAustrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Brussels
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
Kurz earlier stated that he was resigning from his position due to an ongoing corruption probe against him being conducted by the Austrian prosecution
Foreign Minister of Austria Alexander Schallenberg was sworn in as the nation's new chancellor on 11 October.
President Alexander Van der Bellen swore in Schallenberg at a ceremony in the president's office along with his successor as foreign minister, Michael Linhart, who had previously served as ambassador to France.
Schallenberg earlier pledged to follow the pragmatic line of his predecessor, Kurz, in maintaining a dialogue with Russia and attitudes towards the Nord Stream 2 project.
Schallenberg took over as press secretary at the Foreign Ministry in 2017 and began working with then-Foreign Minister Kurz, who appointed Schallenberg as the head of the Strategic Foreign Policy Planning Unit. After heading the government in 2017, Kurz named Schallenberg as head of strategy and planning in the Austrian Federal Chancellery.
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who is under investigation on suspicion of corruption offences, leaves after giving a statement at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria October 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
Austrian Vice Chancellor Calls Kurz’s Resignation ‘Right Step’
9 October, 23:51 GMT
The collapse of the first Kurz government in May 2019 provided Schallenberg with further career growth - he became foreign minister in the transitional government of Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein and retained this post in Kurz's second government, who returned to power following early elections in the fall of 2019.
Earlier this month, Austrian prosecutors confirmed that Kurz and nine others were under a corruption investigation and that the chancellery and the offices of Kurz's Austrian People's Party had been searched. According to investigators, Kurz and his allies are suspected of having used public funds in 2016-2018 to secure positive media coverage.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:03 GMTUS Travel Chaos Blamed on Biden's 'No Jab, No Job' COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
12:03 GMTAstraZeneca's Antibody Cocktail Reduces Risk of Severe COVID-19, Death, Developer Says
11:50 GMTNew Zealand Orders Mandatory Vaccination for Health Workers and Teachers
11:38 GMT34-Year-Old Admits to Manslaughter of British Millionaire Hotelier Sir Richard Sutton
11:36 GMTIndian Opposition Party Takes a Dig at Modi Government Over Privatisation, Hike in Fuel Prices
11:13 GMTBJP State Minister Yashpal Arya Joins Congress in Uttarakhand Ahead of State Polls
11:09 GMTAustrian FM Schallenberg Sworn in as Chancellor After Kurz Resigns Amid Corruption Probe
11:05 GMT2,000 British Police Officers Accused of Sexual Violence, Rape - Report
11:03 GMT'Already a Done Deal': Ex-Pentagon Chief Software Officer Says US Yielding to China in AI Battle
10:40 GMTUK Steel Warns of Imminent Crisis Due to 'Extraordinary' Electricity Prices
10:30 GMTASOS CEO Resigns as Retail Giant Warns Profits Will Plummet Next Year
10:04 GMTEcuador's Parliament Opens Probe Into Pandora Papers Implicating President
10:03 GMTKremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'
10:01 GMTNobel Prize in Economics Awarded to Card, Angrist, Imbens
09:59 GMTRoyal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces 2021 Nobel Economics Prize Laureate
09:55 GMTAluminium Tops $3,000 Per Tonne for First Time Since 2008
09:55 GMTOne Turkish Officer Dead, 3 Wounded in Shelling in Northern Syria, Ministry Says
09:28 GMTScotland Yard is 'Rotten' Believes UK Home Secretary as She Plans to Overhaul Met Police, Media Says
09:20 GMTPresident of Tunisia Approves New Government
09:17 GMTPowerful 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Alaska