Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/asos-ceo-resigns-as-retail-giant-warns-profits-will-plummet-next-year-1089831149.html
ASOS CEO Resigns as Retail Giant Warns Profits Will Plummet Next Year
ASOS CEO Resigns as Retail Giant Warns Profits Will Plummet Next Year
Aside from Nick Beighton, ASOS is parting ways with chairman Adam Crozier, who is moving to the British telecommunications company, BT Group, where he will... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T10:30+0000
2021-10-11T10:30+0000
united kingdom
business
profit
business
retailer
asos
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089830720_0:0:3169:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_0f186a1763bacf9e8ea525bd2b685392.jpg
British online fashion and cosmetic retail giant ASOS has announced that CEO Nick Beighton is leaving the company after 12 years. The company revealed it had adopted a new five-year strategy, but Mr Beighton didn't want to stay for at least half of it. "ASOS' management and board have spent considerable time over recent months developing and validating a clear strategic plan to accelerate international growth, building on ASOS' undoubted strength in the UK. Key to that is ensuring that we have the right leadership in place for the next phase, and the changes we are announcing today are designed to ensure we deliver against our clear strategic intent", read the statement.Nick Beighton praised ASOS and said he enjoyed "every moment" of his time with the retailer.The announcement of the CEO's departure was followed by a warning that the company's profits will plunge next year due to "supply chain disruptions", rising costs, and Brexit duties, which may cut revenues by more than 40 percent.Founded in 2000, the online retailer found success relatively quickly, opening international online shops across Europe. According to local media, the coronavirus pandemic, which sparked a boom in online shopping, increased the firm's revenues by a fifth. This year, sales have continued to rise, with the company reporting "exceptional growth". Experts forecast profits of 186 million pounds ($253 million) next year, but ASOS says it expects adjusted profits before taxes to fall between 100 million and 140 million pounds in 2022.
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089830720_430:0:3161:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e19910226933538f06801bd7d130b8d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom, business, profit, business, retailer, asos

ASOS CEO Resigns as Retail Giant Warns Profits Will Plummet Next Year

10:30 GMT 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / Suzanne Plunkett: A model walks on an in-house catwalk at the headquarters of British online fashion retailer ASOS in London, Britain, April 1, 2014
: A model walks on an in-house catwalk at the headquarters of British online fashion retailer ASOS in London, Britain, April 1, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / Suzanne Plunkett
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Aside from Nick Beighton, ASOS is parting ways with chairman Adam Crozier, who is moving to the British telecommunications company, BT Group, where he will occupy a similar position. The changes will take place with immediate effect.
British online fashion and cosmetic retail giant ASOS has announced that CEO Nick Beighton is leaving the company after 12 years. The company revealed it had adopted a new five-year strategy, but Mr Beighton didn't want to stay for at least half of it.

"ASOS' management and board have spent considerable time over recent months developing and validating a clear strategic plan to accelerate international growth, building on ASOS' undoubted strength in the UK. Key to that is ensuring that we have the right leadership in place for the next phase, and the changes we are announcing today are designed to ensure we deliver against our clear strategic intent", read the statement.

Nick Beighton praised ASOS and said he enjoyed "every moment" of his time with the retailer.

The announcement of the CEO's departure was followed by a warning that the company's profits will plunge next year due to "supply chain disruptions", rising costs, and Brexit duties, which may cut revenues by more than 40 percent.

Founded in 2000, the online retailer found success relatively quickly, opening international online shops across Europe. According to local media, the coronavirus pandemic, which sparked a boom in online shopping, increased the firm's revenues by a fifth.
This year, sales have continued to rise, with the company reporting "exceptional growth". Experts forecast profits of 186 million pounds ($253 million) next year, but ASOS says it expects adjusted profits before taxes to fall between 100 million and 140 million pounds in 2022.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:03 GMTUS Travel Chaos Blamed on Biden's 'No Jab, No Job' COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
12:03 GMTAstraZeneca's Antibody Cocktail Reduces Risk of Severe COVID-19, Death, Developer Says
11:50 GMTNew Zealand Orders Mandatory Vaccination for Health Workers and Teachers
11:38 GMT34-Year-Old Admits to Manslaughter of British Millionaire Hotelier Sir Richard Sutton
11:36 GMTIndian Opposition Party Takes a Dig at Modi Government Over Privatisation, Hike in Fuel Prices
11:13 GMTBJP State Minister Yashpal Arya Joins Congress in Uttarakhand Ahead of State Polls
11:09 GMTAustrian FM Schallenberg Sworn in as Chancellor After Kurz Resigns Amid Corruption Probe
11:05 GMT2,000 British Police Officers Accused of Sexual Violence, Rape - Report
11:03 GMT'Already a Done Deal': Ex-Pentagon Chief Software Officer Says US Yielding to China in AI Battle
10:40 GMTUK Steel Warns of Imminent Crisis Due to 'Extraordinary' Electricity Prices
10:30 GMTASOS CEO Resigns as Retail Giant Warns Profits Will Plummet Next Year
10:04 GMTEcuador's Parliament Opens Probe Into Pandora Papers Implicating President
10:03 GMTKremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'
10:01 GMTNobel Prize in Economics Awarded to Card, Angrist, Imbens
09:59 GMTRoyal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces 2021 Nobel Economics Prize Laureate
09:55 GMTAluminium Tops $3,000 Per Tonne for First Time Since 2008
09:55 GMTOne Turkish Officer Dead, 3 Wounded in Shelling in Northern Syria, Ministry Says
09:28 GMTScotland Yard is 'Rotten' Believes UK Home Secretary as She Plans to Overhaul Met Police, Media Says
09:20 GMTPresident of Tunisia Approves New Government
09:17 GMTPowerful 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Alaska