Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/wrongfully-convicted-man-sues-police-after-spending-37-years-behind-bars---reports-1089803237.html
Wrongfully Convicted Man Sues Police After Spending 37 Years Behind Bars - Reports
Wrongfully Convicted Man Sues Police After Spending 37 Years Behind Bars - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A man who spent 37 years in a US prison for rape and murder he did not commit is suing police officials and a forensic dentist involved... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T00:43+0000
2021-10-10T00:43+0000
us
florida
conviction
lawsuit
murder
dna testing
prison
life sentence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107787/14/1077871480_0:292:2601:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_c4ce203fd8a92ef2ad083e0c559a380e.jpg
Robert DuBoise, 56, spent three years on death row in the 1980s. His sentence was then reduced to life in prison, but after newly tested DNA evidence proved last year that he did not commit the 1983 murder of Barbara Grams, DuBoise was freed from prison in August 2020.According to The Tampa Bay Times, a lawsuit filed this week in federal court accuses three former detectives, a former police sergeant and a forensic dentist of fabricating bitemark evidence that falsely implicated DuBoise in the murder of Grams.The body of Barbara Grams was found on August 19, 1983, in a yard outside a dental office in Tampa. The 19-year-old had been raped and beaten and investigators said they found a bite mark on her cheek. Police used beeswax for a bitemark comparison, a dubious method that led to investigators claiming that DuBoise’s teeth matched the mark, The Tampa Bay Times said.Untested DNA samples from a rape kit in the Grams murder case were located in 2020, and the newly tested DNA did not match DuBoise, although it did match "a person of interest" whose identify has not been publicly disclosed, the newspaper said on Saturday.DuBoise could get $1.85 million for the years he spent wrongfully incarcerated if two bills related to his compensation are passed in the Florida legislature.
us
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107787/14/1077871480_0:49:2601:1999_1920x0_80_0_0_a045df37e546dc49b7898dd85199bb04.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, florida, conviction, lawsuit, murder, dna testing, prison, life sentence

Wrongfully Convicted Man Sues Police After Spending 37 Years Behind Bars - Reports

00:43 GMT 10.10.2021
CC0 / / Prison bars
Prison bars - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A man who spent 37 years in a US prison for rape and murder he did not commit is suing police officials and a forensic dentist involved in his wrongful conviction, the Tampa Bay Times newspaper reports.
Robert DuBoise, 56, spent three years on death row in the 1980s. His sentence was then reduced to life in prison, but after newly tested DNA evidence proved last year that he did not commit the 1983 murder of Barbara Grams, DuBoise was freed from prison in August 2020.
According to The Tampa Bay Times, a lawsuit filed this week in federal court accuses three former detectives, a former police sergeant and a forensic dentist of fabricating bitemark evidence that falsely implicated DuBoise in the murder of Grams.
The body of Barbara Grams was found on August 19, 1983, in a yard outside a dental office in Tampa. The 19-year-old had been raped and beaten and investigators said they found a bite mark on her cheek. Police used beeswax for a bitemark comparison, a dubious method that led to investigators claiming that DuBoise’s teeth matched the mark, The Tampa Bay Times said.
Untested DNA samples from a rape kit in the Grams murder case were located in 2020, and the newly tested DNA did not match DuBoise, although it did match "a person of interest" whose identify has not been publicly disclosed, the newspaper said on Saturday.
DuBoise could get $1.85 million for the years he spent wrongfully incarcerated if two bills related to his compensation are passed in the Florida legislature.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:43 GMTWrongfully Convicted Man Sues Police After Spending 37 Years Behind Bars - Reports
00:23 GMTIran's Raisi Blames 'US Project' for Terrorist Attack on Shia Mosque in Afghan Kunduz
00:20 GMTMoon Rocks Retrieved by China’s Chang’e-5 Mission Show Lunar Volcanic Activity 2 Bln Years Ago
YesterdayAustrian Vice Chancellor Calls Kurz’s Resignation ‘Right Step’
YesterdayCollege Music Professor Reportedly Steps Down After Showing Students ‘Blackface’ Othello
YesterdayInfamous Pegasus Spyware No Longer Able to Infect UK Phone Numbers - Report
YesterdayPlane Evacuated at NYC's LaGuardia Airport Due to 'Security Incident' - Reports
YesterdayWHO Investigating New Ebola Case in DR Congo
YesterdayHunter Biden Accused of Cashing in on Father's Position With LA Art Sale Event
Yesterday'He's Got Some Allergies': Psaki Insists Biden’s Chronic Cough Is Nothing Serious
YesterdayRome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes - Videos
YesterdayRussia Says 6 Syrian Soldiers Hurt in Latest Israeli Air Raid
YesterdayIs It Nap Time? Biden Runs Away From Questions After Presser on Weaker Than Expected Jobs Report
YesterdayLike Playboy Without 'Boobies': Fox News Hosts Mock Twitter's New 'Heated Conversation' Warning
YesterdayCongress Scrambles to Boost Scrutiny After US Named Main Offshore Heaven in Pandora Papers
YesterdayUK Gov't to End Free Supply of Widely-Panned COVID-19 Home Testing Kits
YesterdayTwitter Erupts in Debate Over California Law Mandating Ethnic Studies for High School Graduation
Yesterday'Where is the Border Czar?': Kamala Harris Skips US-Mexico Border Security Meeting
YesterdayVideo: Mexican Cartels Reportedly Fire Machine Guns Into US, Taunt NG Troops Amid Migrant Crisis
YesterdayAustrian Chancellor Kurz Steps Down Amid Corruption Probe