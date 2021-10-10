Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/morgan-freeman-opposes-defunding-police-says-their-work-is-necessary-for-us-1089803539.html
Morgan Freeman Opposes Defunding Police, Says Their Work Is 'Necessary for Us'
Morgan Freeman Opposes Defunding Police, Says Their Work Is 'Necessary for Us'
Freeman gave his take on the issue while promoting his new film, The Killing Of Kenneth Chamberlain, which is about an old black veteran who is murdered by... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T01:36+0000
2021-10-10T01:36+0000
morgan freeman
hollywood actors
us
police
actor
police
blm
defunding
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089803514_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_ca4f1bdd37f8d8aba98123f461a34dc8.jpg
During a recent interview with Black Enterprise, famous Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman defied the progressive left by stating that he does not support the effort to defund police forces around the country.Frankie Faison, who was also interviewed by the journalist and who co-stars with Freeman in the film playing a man who is shot by the police, agreed with Freeman, who starred in Shawshank Redemption, that there is no need to defund the police.However, Hollywood celebs are "treated a little differently by law enforcement than people who are just of ordinary walks of life," according to Faison.According to an AP report, this summer the actor along with criminal justice professor Linda Keena gave $1 million to the University of Mississippi's Center for Evidence-Based Policing and Reform.According to some critics in the US, the public campaign known by the slogan "Defund the Police" has led to cuts in law enforcement expenditures in response to outrage over the killings of unarmed African-Americans, which has resulted in an increase in homicides and other violent crimes in cities across the country.However, the Biden administration has been trying to blame the increased crime on Republicans for refusing to support Democratic budget proposals that contain social services. In 2020 and thus far in 2021, city police departments have reported an increase in officer resignations and retirements.
https://sputniknews.com/20210401/major-us-cities-witness-surge-in-homicides-amid-police-funding-cuts-1082513254.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089803514_157:0:2886:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2576085c5f90ce70204ad98fb8b163d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
morgan freeman, hollywood actors, us, police, actor, police, blm, defunding

Morgan Freeman Opposes Defunding Police, Says Their Work Is 'Necessary for Us'

01:36 GMT 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloMorgan Freeman speaks on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif.
Morgan Freeman speaks on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Freeman gave his take on the issue while promoting his new film, The Killing Of Kenneth Chamberlain, which is about an old black veteran who is murdered by police officers.
During a recent interview with Black Enterprise, famous Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman defied the progressive left by stating that he does not support the effort to defund police forces around the country.
"I’m not in the least bit for defunding the police," Freeman told the outlet's Selena Hill. "Police work is, aside from all the negativity around it, it is very necessary for us to have them and most of them are guys that are doing their job. They’re going about their day-to-day jobs. There are some police the never pulled their guns except in rage, that sort of thing. I don’t know."
Frankie Faison, who was also interviewed by the journalist and who co-stars with Freeman in the film playing a man who is shot by the police, agreed with Freeman, who starred in Shawshank Redemption, that there is no need to defund the police.

"Well, I agree with Morgan," Faison said. "I’m certainly not in favor of defunding policemen."

However, Hollywood celebs are "treated a little differently by law enforcement than people who are just of ordinary walks of life," according to Faison.
"I would like for that to stop, I would like for us all to be treated equally," he added.
According to an AP report, this summer the actor along with criminal justice professor Linda Keena gave $1 million to the University of Mississippi's Center for Evidence-Based Policing and Reform.
"Look at the past year in our country – that sums it up," Freeman is quoted as saying in the report. "It’s time we are equipping police officers with training and ensuring ‘law enforcement’ is not defined only as a gun and a stick. Policing should be about that phrase ‘To Serve’ found on most law enforcement vehicles."
According to some critics in the US, the public campaign known by the slogan "Defund the Police" has led to cuts in law enforcement expenditures in response to outrage over the killings of unarmed African-Americans, which has resulted in an increase in homicides and other violent crimes in cities across the country.
Police join the national guard during protests following the Nov. 3 presidential election in Portland, Or. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2021
Major US Cities Witness Surge in Homicides Amid Police Funding Cuts
1 April, 23:11 GMT
However, the Biden administration has been trying to blame the increased crime on Republicans for refusing to support Democratic budget proposals that contain social services. In 2020 and thus far in 2021, city police departments have reported an increase in officer resignations and retirements.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:50 GMTSen. Josh Hawley Tells Religious Conservatives US Needs a ‘Baptism of Hope’ - Report
01:36 GMTMorgan Freeman Opposes Defunding Police, Says Their Work Is 'Necessary for Us'
01:00 GMTTrump Iowa Rally: ’Republicans Have to Stay Strong, Fight, Bring Our Country Back’
00:43 GMTWrongfully Convicted Man Sues Police After Spending 37 Years Behind Bars - Reports
00:23 GMTIran's Raisi Blames 'US Project' for Terrorist Attack on Shia Mosque in Afghan Kunduz
00:20 GMTMoon Rocks Retrieved by China’s Chang’e-5 Mission Show Lunar Volcanic Activity 2 Bln Years Ago
YesterdayAustrian Vice Chancellor Calls Kurz’s Resignation ‘Right Step’
YesterdayCollege Music Professor Reportedly Steps Down After Showing Students ‘Blackface’ Othello
YesterdayInfamous Pegasus Spyware No Longer Able to Infect UK Phone Numbers - Report
YesterdayPlane Evacuated at NYC's LaGuardia Airport Due to 'Security Incident' - Reports
YesterdayWHO Investigating New Ebola Case in DR Congo
YesterdayHunter Biden Accused of Cashing in on Father's Position With LA Art Sale Event
Yesterday'He's Got Some Allergies': Psaki Insists Biden’s Chronic Cough Is Nothing Serious
YesterdayRome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes - Videos
YesterdayRussia Says 6 Syrian Soldiers Hurt in Latest Israeli Air Raid
YesterdayIs It Nap Time? Biden Runs Away From Questions After Presser on Weaker Than Expected Jobs Report
YesterdayLike Playboy Without 'Boobies': Fox News Hosts Mock Twitter's New 'Heated Conversation' Warning
YesterdayCongress Scrambles to Boost Scrutiny After US Named Main Offshore Heaven in Pandora Papers
YesterdayUK Gov't to End Free Supply of Widely-Panned COVID-19 Home Testing Kits
YesterdayTwitter Erupts in Debate Over California Law Mandating Ethnic Studies for High School Graduation