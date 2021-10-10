https://sputniknews.com/20211010/morgan-freeman-opposes-defunding-police-says-their-work-is-necessary-for-us-1089803539.html

Morgan Freeman Opposes Defunding Police, Says Their Work Is 'Necessary for Us'

Morgan Freeman Opposes Defunding Police, Says Their Work Is 'Necessary for Us'

Freeman gave his take on the issue while promoting his new film, The Killing Of Kenneth Chamberlain, which is about an old black veteran who is murdered by... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-10T01:36+0000

2021-10-10T01:36+0000

2021-10-10T01:36+0000

morgan freeman

hollywood actors

us

police

actor

police

blm

defunding

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089803514_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_ca4f1bdd37f8d8aba98123f461a34dc8.jpg

During a recent interview with Black Enterprise, famous Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman defied the progressive left by stating that he does not support the effort to defund police forces around the country.Frankie Faison, who was also interviewed by the journalist and who co-stars with Freeman in the film playing a man who is shot by the police, agreed with Freeman, who starred in Shawshank Redemption, that there is no need to defund the police.However, Hollywood celebs are "treated a little differently by law enforcement than people who are just of ordinary walks of life," according to Faison.According to an AP report, this summer the actor along with criminal justice professor Linda Keena gave $1 million to the University of Mississippi's Center for Evidence-Based Policing and Reform.According to some critics in the US, the public campaign known by the slogan "Defund the Police" has led to cuts in law enforcement expenditures in response to outrage over the killings of unarmed African-Americans, which has resulted in an increase in homicides and other violent crimes in cities across the country.However, the Biden administration has been trying to blame the increased crime on Republicans for refusing to support Democratic budget proposals that contain social services. In 2020 and thus far in 2021, city police departments have reported an increase in officer resignations and retirements.

https://sputniknews.com/20210401/major-us-cities-witness-surge-in-homicides-amid-police-funding-cuts-1082513254.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

morgan freeman, hollywood actors, us, police, actor, police, blm, defunding