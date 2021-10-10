Close Your Notebook Now! Needy Golden Retriever Pup Wants to Play

This adorable golden retriever puppy wants to play, and it has no intention of backing down! The little guy is definitely showing its human friend that spending too much time on your notebook is bad for your health - while playing with a doggo is the best activity ever! And, to be honest, the pooch is totally right!
Canines are very open and simple creatures - they like spending time with their pals, running around, and goofing, and they don't like when people work too much. This means any dog can shut down your computer if you neglect it for too long!
