https://sputniknews.com/20211010/close-your-notebook-now-needy-golden-retriever-pup-wants-to-play-1089790753.html
Close Your Notebook Now! Needy Golden Retriever Pup Wants to Play
Close Your Notebook Now! Needy Golden Retriever Pup Wants to Play
10.10.2021
This adorable golden retriever puppy wants to play, and it has no intention of backing down! The little guy is definitely showing its human friend that spending too much time on your notebook is bad for your health - while playing with a doggo is the best activity ever! And, to be honest, the pooch is totally right!
Close Your Notebook Now! Needy Golden Retriever Pup Wants to Play

04:30 GMT 10.10.2021
Canines are very open and simple creatures - they like spending time with their pals, running around, and goofing, and they don't like when people work too much. This means any dog can shut down your computer if you neglect it for too long!
This adorable golden retriever puppy wants to play, and it has no intention of backing down! The little guy is definitely showing its human friend that spending too much time on your notebook is bad for your health - while playing with a doggo is the best activity ever! And, to be honest, the pooch is totally right!
