https://sputniknews.com/20211010/chilean-scientist-claims-metal-eating-bacteria-can-help-deal-with-pollution-1089814959.html

Chilean Scientist Claims Metal-Eating Bacteria Can Help Deal With Pollution

Chilean Scientist Claims Metal-Eating Bacteria Can Help Deal With Pollution

Chile is one of the world's largest producers of copper. However, according to local media outlets, the process has put intense pressure on the country's... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-10T14:52+0000

2021-10-10T14:52+0000

2021-10-10T14:52+0000

bacteria

tech

chile

environment

pollution

copper

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089815060_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1ab6f5070a13d2481bb289ca001fd2e1.jpg

A Chilean scientist, Nadac Reales, claims to have found a way to prevent environmental pollution – a metal-eating bacteria. Ms Reales has been conducting tests on extremophiles, organisms that have the ability to thrive under extreme conditions.She discovered that when starved, the bacteria goes to great lengths to feed itself. The first test showed that it took two months for a hungry extremophile to eat a nail. However, after being subjected to longer periods of starvation, the bacteria was able to devour a nail in just three days. The bacteria can be used against metals in the mining industry that cannot be recycled.Chemical and microbiological tests have shown that the bacteria is not harmful to humans or the environment, said the biotechnologist. Moreover, the disintegration of nails produced a lixiviant, a liquid medium used in hydrometallurgy. It can be used to extract copper in a more eco-friendly way. This means that green mining is "totally feasible", says Ms Reales.Her team is now working on securing financing from mining companies in order to conduct large-scale tests, which will see the bacteria attempt to "eat a medium-sized beam or a hopper". As mentioned earlier, Chile's production of copper has drastically affected the nation's environment, polluting both the land and air in cities where mines are located. The process has also had a detrimental affect on water since large quantities of it are used in copper extraction.

chile

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

bacteria, tech, chile, environment, pollution, copper