Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/weekly-news-roundup-key-assange-witness-arrested-are-the-pandora-papers-a-cia-scam-1089782330.html
Weekly News Roundup; Key Assange Witness Arrested; Are the Pandora Papers a CIA Scam?
Weekly News Roundup; Key Assange Witness Arrested; Are the Pandora Papers a CIA Scam?
The Pandora Papers are being more closely examined, as the conspicuous absence of any and all US oligarchs generates considerable suspicion. 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-09T08:58+0000
2021-10-09T08:58+0000
julian assange
gazprom
pandora
papers
clinton
eu
russiagate
the critical hour
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089782305_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a33106b65d542d69e99d281c859c0533.png
Weekly News Roundup; Key Assange Witness Arrested; Are the Pandora Papers a CIA Scam?
The Pandora Papers are being more closely examined, as the conspicuous absence of any and all US oligarchs generates considerable suspicion.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. US efforts to broaden sanctions on Iran are counterproductive if the US is truly interested in returning to the nuclear agreement. Also, Caleb discusses moves to rein in Pentagon spending, America's labor crisis, and the likelihood of Trump's presidency in 2024.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. The Senate seems to have blinked and headed off the potential for an economic catastrophe. Also, weekly jobless claims are falling, Democrats haggle over the social spending bill, and the Manchin wing of the party works to decrease help for the working class.Chris Hedges, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss his latest article about Steven Danziger. In his article, "The Anonymous Executioners of the Corporate State," Hedges explains that the United States judiciary is a farcical operation that is "engineered to favor the interests of capital."George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, and chemical engineer, and K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, come together to discuss important news stories for the week. The Wall Street Journal is reporting a leak that the US military has soldiers located on the island of Taiwan training military personnel. Is this a red line crossed or a planned leak to stop the possibility of rapprochement between the world's preeminent economic powers? Also, the CIA has announced a reorganization to focus on China, and the PLA has dramatically increased sorties around Taiwan.Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, come together to talk politics. The FBI's principal witness against Julian Assange has been arrested after admitting that his claims were bogus. Also, the Pandora Papers are being more closely examined, as the conspicuous absence of any and all US oligarchs generates considerable suspicion, the Russia-gate investigation points directly to Hillary Clinton, and Russia may rescue the EU from its catastrophic fuel crisis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089782305_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_99bc3d408c4e6f4696931001971214ee.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange, gazprom, pandora, papers, clinton, eu, russiagate, the critical hour, аудио, radio

Weekly News Roundup; Key Assange Witness Arrested; Are the Pandora Papers a CIA Scam?

08:58 GMT 09.10.2021
Weekly News Roundup; Key Assange Witness Arrested; Are the Pandora Papers a CIA Scam?
Subscribe
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
The Pandora Papers are being more closely examined, as the conspicuous absence of any and all US oligarchs generates considerable suspicion.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. US efforts to broaden sanctions on Iran are counterproductive if the US is truly interested in returning to the nuclear agreement. Also, Caleb discusses moves to rein in Pentagon spending, America's labor crisis, and the likelihood of Trump's presidency in 2024.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. The Senate seems to have blinked and headed off the potential for an economic catastrophe. Also, weekly jobless claims are falling, Democrats haggle over the social spending bill, and the Manchin wing of the party works to decrease help for the working class.
Chris Hedges, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss his latest article about Steven Danziger. In his article, "The Anonymous Executioners of the Corporate State," Hedges explains that the United States judiciary is a farcical operation that is "engineered to favor the interests of capital."
George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, and chemical engineer, and K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, come together to discuss important news stories for the week. The Wall Street Journal is reporting a leak that the US military has soldiers located on the island of Taiwan training military personnel. Is this a red line crossed or a planned leak to stop the possibility of rapprochement between the world's preeminent economic powers? Also, the CIA has announced a reorganization to focus on China, and the PLA has dramatically increased sorties around Taiwan.
Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, come together to talk politics. The FBI's principal witness against Julian Assange has been arrested after admitting that his claims were bogus. Also, the Pandora Papers are being more closely examined, as the conspicuous absence of any and all US oligarchs generates considerable suspicion, the Russia-gate investigation points directly to Hillary Clinton, and Russia may rescue the EU from its catastrophic fuel crisis.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:32 GMTTaliban and US to Discuss Sanctions, Inclusive Gov't Formation in Doha Over Weekend, Source Says
09:21 GMTChinese Netizens Sneer at US Submarine's Collision With 'Unknown Object'
08:39 GMTSexual Abuse Victim at Catholic Church in France Urges Overhaul of System
08:28 GMTFirst President of Iran, Abolhassan Banisadr, Dies in Paris at 88
08:27 GMTChina's Reunification With Taiwan 'Will Definitely Be Fulfilled', Xi Jinping Says as Tensions Grow
08:23 GMTFlights Cancelled, Restaurant Flooded, Two People Washed Away Amid Heavy Rain in India - Videos
08:18 GMTPutin's Announcement on Increased Gas Supplies to EU Gesture of Cooperation, Professor Says
07:51 GMTDanish PM Mette Frederiksen Calls Her Visit to India a 'Milestone for Bilateral Ties' - Video
07:40 GMTUK Businesses Urge Government to Deal With Energy Prices or Face Shutdowns and Chaos, Report Says
06:36 GMTAt Least 46 People Killed, 143 Injured in Mosque Attack in Northern Afghanistan, Source Says
06:18 GMTEnd of 'Sausage War'? EU Reportedly Mulls Lifting Number of Northern Ireland Border Checks
05:59 GMTChina's Vice Premier, US Trade Representative Discuss Lifting of Tariffs, Sanctions, Reports Say
04:30 GMTZen and the Art of Building a Dice Tower on a Cat's Paw
03:27 GMTFour People Die as Result of Small Plane Crash in US State of Georgia – Videos
03:24 GMTVideo: Researchers Scanning Red Sea's Bottom Stumble Upon 'Giant Squid' Roaming Around Shipwreck
03:14 GMTUS Justice Dept. Declines to Charge Officer Over Shooting of Black Man in Wisconsin
03:00 GMTFederal Appeals Court Reinstates Controversial Texas Abortion Ban
02:20 GMTWild Theory Emerges About Brian Laundrie Hiding Under Flower Bed at Parents’ Home
02:03 GMTThree Decades Later, German Mushrooms Still Contaminated by Chernobyl Radiation
01:50 GMTFollowing Schumer’s ’Hysterics’, McConnell Pledges No Help With Next Debt Limit Hike in December