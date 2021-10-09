Raging Lava Destroys More Houses Amid Volcanic Eruption in La Palma - Videos

As the volcano continues erupting on the island of La Palma, more and more houses are being destroyed by the lava flow, according to recent reports. Many photos and videos allegedly taken at the site of the disaster show the bright fiery mass devouring buildings and destroying everything in its path, while thick black smoke is covering the island.
Since it began erupting in September, the volcano Cumbre Vieja is believed to have destroyed 800 buildings and forced thousands to flee their homes.
🌋🇪🇸 Images of the new lava flow that emerged last night, arriving at the Los Llanos industrial estate.
"The new lava flow is generating tremendous destruction in its wake and hindering the movement of our equipment in the area," says INVOLCAN.
