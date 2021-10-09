Registration was successful!
Afghan Delegation Demands Unfreezing Country's Foreign Assets at Doha Talks With US
Raging Lava Destroys More Houses Amid Volcanic Eruption in La Palma - Videos
Raging Lava Destroys More Houses Amid Volcanic Eruption in La Palma - Videos
Since it began erupting in September, the volcano Cumbre Vieja is believed to have destroyed 800 buildings and forced thousands to flee their homes. 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
As the volcano continues erupting on the island of La Palma, more and more houses are being destroyed by the lava flow, according to recent reports. Many photos and videos allegedly taken at the site of the disaster show the bright fiery mass devouring buildings and destroying everything in its path, while thick black smoke is covering the island.
2021
canary islands, europe, spain, volcano, volcano eruption

Raging Lava Destroys More Houses Amid Volcanic Eruption in La Palma - Videos

Since it began erupting in September, the volcano Cumbre Vieja is believed to have destroyed 800 buildings and forced thousands to flee their homes.
As the volcano continues erupting on the island of La Palma, more and more houses are being destroyed by the lava flow, according to recent reports. Many photos and videos allegedly taken at the site of the disaster show the bright fiery mass devouring buildings and destroying everything in its path, while thick black smoke is covering the island.
