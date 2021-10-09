Registration was successful!
Practicing Revolutionary Patience is Key to Movement Building
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ryan Cooper, National Correspondent for The Week magazine, and co-host &amp; producer of LeftAnchor podcast to discuss findings from the Senate Judiciary Committee report on the January 6th attack on the Capitol, including former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election by staging a coup at the Department of Justice, how many of the people willing to go along with Trump’s coup attempt dominate the Republican establishment and the threat that poses in the future, and whether the Democrats are able to combat that threat in 2022 and 2024.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi, Director and Senior Scholar, Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies, San Francisco State University to discuss efforts to censor the voices of Palestinians and people who support the liberation of Palestine by Zoom and San Francisco State University, the censorship of the Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diaspora Studies program, and the threat to academic freedom that these incidents highlight.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the indictment of 18 former NBA players in a health insurance fraud scheme, the broader systemic scam that is private health insurance, the damage that players’ bodies experience as a result of playing professional basketball, and the Fair Play movement that opposes the exploitation of Minor League Baseball players.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Claudia De La Cruz, Director of Culture for The People's Forum to discuss the pandemic’s outsized effect on children and how that reflects the capitalist system’s ill-treatment of poor and working people in many different areas, how the pandemic exacerbates the scourge of patriarchy amid attacks on the right to make reproductive choices and the longstanding oppression of women under capitalism, and the spiritual aspects of the coming struggle.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Practicing Revolutionary Patience is Key to Movement Building
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ryan Cooper, National Correspondent for The Week magazine, and co-host & producer of LeftAnchor podcast to discuss findings from the Senate Judiciary Committee report on the January 6th attack on the Capitol, including former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election by staging a coup at the Department of Justice, how many of the people willing to go along with Trump’s coup attempt dominate the Republican establishment and the threat that poses in the future, and whether the Democrats are able to combat that threat in 2022 and 2024.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi, Director and Senior Scholar, Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies, San Francisco State University to discuss efforts to censor the voices of Palestinians and people who support the liberation of Palestine by Zoom and San Francisco State University, the censorship of the Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diaspora Studies program, and the threat to academic freedom that these incidents highlight.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the indictment of 18 former NBA players in a health insurance fraud scheme, the broader systemic scam that is private health insurance, the damage that players’ bodies experience as a result of playing professional basketball, and the Fair Play movement that opposes the exploitation of Minor League Baseball players.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Claudia De La Cruz, Director of Culture for The People's Forum to discuss the pandemic’s outsized effect on children and how that reflects the capitalist system’s ill-treatment of poor and working people in many different areas, how the pandemic exacerbates the scourge of patriarchy amid attacks on the right to make reproductive choices and the longstanding oppression of women under capitalism, and the spiritual aspects of the coming struggle.
