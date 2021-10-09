https://sputniknews.com/20211009/four-people-die-as-result-of-small-plane-crash-in-us-state-of-georgia--videos-1089784978.html

Four People Die as Result of Small Plane Crash in US State of Georgia – Videos

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Four people have died as a result of a single-engine plane crash on the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in the US state of Georgia, media... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

According to the FOX 5 broadcaster, the Cessna 210 single-engine plane caught fire after the crash on late Friday.According to reports, the aircraft was taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee, Georgia, approximately 1:11 pm local time when it crashed.The airport was closed after the incident.The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have opened an investigation into the crash.

