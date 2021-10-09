Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/flights-cancelled-restaurant-flooded-two-people-washed-away-amid-heavy-rain-in-india---videos-1089787352.html
Flights Cancelled, Restaurant Flooded, Two People Washed Away Amid Heavy Rain in India - Videos
Flights Cancelled, Restaurant Flooded, Two People Washed Away Amid Heavy Rain in India - Videos
Last week, the India Meteorological Department had said that due to the influence of Cyclone Gulab, that struck the Arabian Sea on 30 September, light to... 09.10.2021
The Indian city of Hyderabad in the state of Telangana came to a complete standstill on Friday evening after heavy rainfall triggered massive flash floods.Two persons have purportedly been reported missing from the Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad after being washed away by the strong currents in low-lying areas, officials said. While a search operation is now underway by rescue teams to find the missing persons, residents living in low-lying areas have been facing a tough time since their homes and workplaces were flooded.Hyderabad received 10-12 cm of rainfall between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. IST, as a result of which several low-lying areas were flooded, with rainwater entering people's homes.Several flights were also cancelled due to heavy waterlogging at the airport, leaving people stranded for hours. Netizens have since taken to social media, posting a video of a flooded restaurant where customers can be seen sitting on benches ankle-deep in floodwater as they waited for the rain to stop. In another video, a motorcycle can be seen stuck in a drain and a mini-truck being swept away by the strong currents.
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Last week, the India Meteorological Department had said that due to the influence of Cyclone Gulab, that struck the Arabian Sea on 30 September, light to moderate rain or thundershowers was expected in many places in the state of Telangana.
The Indian city of Hyderabad in the state of Telangana came to a complete standstill on Friday evening after heavy rainfall triggered massive flash floods.
Two persons have purportedly been reported missing from the Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad after being washed away by the strong currents in low-lying areas, officials said.
While a search operation is now underway by rescue teams to find the missing persons, residents living in low-lying areas have been facing a tough time since their homes and workplaces were flooded.
Hyderabad received 10-12 cm of rainfall between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. IST, as a result of which several low-lying areas were flooded, with rainwater entering people's homes.
Several flights were also cancelled due to heavy waterlogging at the airport, leaving people stranded for hours.
Netizens have since taken to social media, posting a video of a flooded restaurant where customers can be seen sitting on benches ankle-deep in floodwater as they waited for the rain to stop.
In another video, a motorcycle can be seen stuck in a drain and a mini-truck being swept away by the strong currents.
