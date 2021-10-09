https://sputniknews.com/20211009/flights-cancelled-restaurant-flooded-two-people-washed-away-amid-heavy-rain-in-india---videos-1089787352.html
Flights Cancelled, Restaurant Flooded, Two People Washed Away Amid Heavy Rain in India - Videos
Flights Cancelled, Restaurant Flooded, Two People Washed Away Amid Heavy Rain in India - Videos
Last week, the India Meteorological Department had said that due to the influence of Cyclone Gulab, that struck the Arabian Sea on 30 September, light to... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-09T08:23+0000
2021-10-09T08:23+0000
2021-10-09T08:23+0000
flood
flight cancellations
rain
news
cyclone
tropical cyclone
rain
flood
rainfall
flight cancellations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089788056_29:0:1190:653_1920x0_80_0_0_bf7b9ce10abb5897c17c05e6da3d8c6c.jpg
The Indian city of Hyderabad in the state of Telangana came to a complete standstill on Friday evening after heavy rainfall triggered massive flash floods.Two persons have purportedly been reported missing from the Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad after being washed away by the strong currents in low-lying areas, officials said. While a search operation is now underway by rescue teams to find the missing persons, residents living in low-lying areas have been facing a tough time since their homes and workplaces were flooded.Hyderabad received 10-12 cm of rainfall between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. IST, as a result of which several low-lying areas were flooded, with rainwater entering people's homes.Several flights were also cancelled due to heavy waterlogging at the airport, leaving people stranded for hours. Netizens have since taken to social media, posting a video of a flooded restaurant where customers can be seen sitting on benches ankle-deep in floodwater as they waited for the rain to stop. In another video, a motorcycle can be seen stuck in a drain and a mini-truck being swept away by the strong currents.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089788056_174:0:1045:653_1920x0_80_0_0_835ca3dd18bbece9ff1aa0c093e6ad4d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
flood, flight cancellations, rain, news, cyclone, tropical cyclone, rain, flood, rainfall, flight cancellations, india
Flights Cancelled, Restaurant Flooded, Two People Washed Away Amid Heavy Rain in India - Videos
Last week, the India Meteorological Department had said that due to the influence of Cyclone Gulab, that struck the Arabian Sea on 30 September, light to moderate rain or thundershowers was expected in many places in the state of Telangana.
The Indian city of Hyderabad in the state of Telangana came to a complete standstill on Friday evening after heavy rainfall triggered massive flash floods.
Two persons have purportedly been reported missing from the Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad after being washed away by the strong currents in low-lying areas, officials said.
While a search operation is now underway by rescue teams to find the missing persons, residents living in low-lying areas have been facing a tough time since their homes and workplaces were flooded.
Hyderabad received 10-12 cm of rainfall between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. IST, as a result of which several low-lying areas were flooded, with rainwater entering people's homes.
Several flights were also cancelled due to heavy waterlogging at the airport, leaving people stranded for hours.
Netizens have since taken to social media, posting a video of a flooded restaurant where customers can be seen sitting on benches ankle-deep in floodwater as they waited for the rain to stop.
In another video, a motorcycle can be seen stuck in a drain and a mini-truck being swept away by the strong currents.