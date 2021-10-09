https://sputniknews.com/20211009/flights-cancelled-restaurant-flooded-two-people-washed-away-amid-heavy-rain-in-india---videos-1089787352.html

Flights Cancelled, Restaurant Flooded, Two People Washed Away Amid Heavy Rain in India - Videos

Flights Cancelled, Restaurant Flooded, Two People Washed Away Amid Heavy Rain in India - Videos

Last week, the India Meteorological Department had said that due to the influence of Cyclone Gulab, that struck the Arabian Sea on 30 September, light to... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-09T08:23+0000

2021-10-09T08:23+0000

2021-10-09T08:23+0000

flood

flight cancellations

rain

news

cyclone

tropical cyclone

rain

flood

rainfall

flight cancellations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089788056_29:0:1190:653_1920x0_80_0_0_bf7b9ce10abb5897c17c05e6da3d8c6c.jpg

The Indian city of Hyderabad in the state of Telangana came to a complete standstill on Friday evening after heavy rainfall triggered massive flash floods.Two persons have purportedly been reported missing from the Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad after being washed away by the strong currents in low-lying areas, officials said. While a search operation is now underway by rescue teams to find the missing persons, residents living in low-lying areas have been facing a tough time since their homes and workplaces were flooded.Hyderabad received 10-12 cm of rainfall between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. IST, as a result of which several low-lying areas were flooded, with rainwater entering people's homes.Several flights were also cancelled due to heavy waterlogging at the airport, leaving people stranded for hours. Netizens have since taken to social media, posting a video of a flooded restaurant where customers can be seen sitting on benches ankle-deep in floodwater as they waited for the rain to stop. In another video, a motorcycle can be seen stuck in a drain and a mini-truck being swept away by the strong currents.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

flood, flight cancellations, rain, news, cyclone, tropical cyclone, rain, flood, rainfall, flight cancellations, india