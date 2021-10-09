https://sputniknews.com/20211009/eu-reportedly-mulls-lifting-number-of-n-ireland-border-checks-to-end-sausage-war-with-uk-1089785749.html

EU Reportedly Mulls Lifting Number of N Ireland Border Checks to End 'Sausage War' With UK

Last month, London extended a "grace period" for implementing checks on goods travelling from the British mainland to Northern Ireland in the wake of the... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic has announced that the EU plans to brief the British government on new proposals pertaining to the pressing issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) next week.The NIP, which came into force in early 2021, is an arrangement that ensures there's no need for checks along the land border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.Sefcovic added that he thought "it is [in] the best interest of both of us that we will try to find a reasonable solution before the end of the year, early next year".British media reports said that the European Commission vice president is considering tabling four papers next week to improve the NIP, which will include measures to resolve the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat, dairy, and plant products.Unnamed senior EU sources, in turn, were quoted by Euronews as saying that the European Commission may announce a "bespoke" arrangement for Northern Ireland, which remains part of the bloc's single market, to prevent a hard land border with the Republic of Ireland."We obviously can't get rid of all checks; we need to protect the single market, so surveillance will still apply but we hope to simplify a lot of this", the source claimed.The head of the Irish government, Micheal Martin, argued that the EU "is in solution mode and will be coming forward with proposals in relation to this issue". According to him, the UK government is "solution-focused as well".The statement was followed by the UK government making it clear that "chilled meats is just one issue out of many that need to be resolved if the protocol is to be put on a sustainable footing".US Warns About NIP's Implications The developments come as US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan asserted that London's spat with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol could create "a serious risk to stability".This followed UK Brexit Minister David Frost setting a November deadline for a solution to the NIP deadlock, warning that Britain "cannot wait forever" for border checks to be improved.Issue of Northern Ireland Protocol As part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement between Brussels and London, Northern Ireland remained in the European single market and customs unions after the UK left the EU on 31 December 2020. While there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, all goods and animal-based products coming from elsewhere in the UK must be checked upon arrival in Northern Ireland to comply with EU sanitary regulations.As inspections take place at Northern Ireland ports, and customs documents have to be filled in, this has prompted criticism that a new border has effectively been created in the Irish Sea.Both sides agreed on a six-month "grace period", which has been in place since January, temporarily suspending the rules of the NIP, including on the deliveries of chilled meat to Northern Ireland. In early September, the "grace period" was unilaterally extended by London.After the UK voiced its intention to renegotiate the NIP, the bloc opposed the idea. Amid the ensuing deadlock in negotiations, Brussels warned that it could respond with legal action against Britain if it failed to honour the original deal.

