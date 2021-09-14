https://sputniknews.com/20210914/uk-threatens-to-ditch-northern-ireland-protocol-urges-eu-to-start-negotiations-seriously-and-soon-1089056737.html

UK Threatens to Ditch Northern Ireland Protocol, Urges EU to Start Negotiations ‘Seriously and Soon’

Earlier, grace periods for post-Brexit checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland, designed to ease the transition into new trading arrangements with the... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International

The UK government has warned the EU that it may unilaterally suspend the so-called Northern Ireland protocol agreed upon by Boris Johnson last December, reported The Guardian. Lord David Frost, the Brexit minister, raised the prospect of triggering “Article 16″ of the protocol, a safeguard clause allowing either side to dispense with applying the protocol if it "leads to serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist". Frost warned that to avoid the protocol collapsing, there “needs to be a real negotiation between us and the EU.” After the UK exited the European Union, Northern Ireland also effectively left the single market. The Republic of Ireland, meanwhile, remains a part of the European bloc. Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, Britain agreed to leave some EU rules in place in Northern Ireland and accept checks on goods arriving from elsewhere in the UK to preserve an open land border with EU member state Ireland as a key pillar of the peace process there, hailing back to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.“I was concerned by some of the comments we have heard from commission representatives in recent days which seem to suggest they may be considering this way forward [the take it or leave it approach],” Frost told the House of Lords.UK-EU ‘Chill’ On Saturday the Brexit minister warned of a long-term chill marring UK-EU relations if trading arrangements are not resolved, with “substantial and significant change” to the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Brexit minister was speaking after his Brussels counterpart, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, said that a renegotiation of the protocol would merely lead to more instability.The Brussels official also called upon Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party (DUP) to “dial down the rhetoric” over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had threatened his party could collapse Stormont “within weeks” by pulling out ministers from the current power-sharing institutions if changes to Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol are not delivered. Sefcovic who went on a two-day visit to Northern Ireland to meet with business leaders and politicians, also reacted to the announcement on Monday by the UK Government that it was extending grace periods on some Irish Sea border checks, saying:Earlier, the UK announced it was extending grace periods on post-Brexit checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from October 1 "to provide space for potential further discussions" on the contentious Northern Ireland protocol.Grace periods were extended twice before, in March and then again in June, when a ban on the import of chilled meat goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain was averted. The EU reacted to the extension, stressing that both sides were "legally bound to fulfil their obligations" under the Brexit deal.

