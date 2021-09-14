Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/uk-threatens-to-ditch-northern-ireland-protocol-urges-eu-to-start-negotiations-seriously-and-soon-1089056737.html
UK Threatens to Ditch Northern Ireland Protocol, Urges EU to Start Negotiations ‘Seriously and Soon’
UK Threatens to Ditch Northern Ireland Protocol, Urges EU to Start Negotiations ‘Seriously and Soon’
Earlier, grace periods for post-Brexit checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland, designed to ease the transition into new trading arrangements with the... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T09:00+0000
2021-09-14T09:00+0000
boris johnson
northern ireland
great britain
maros sefcovic
brexit
brexit
northern ireland's democratic unionist party (dup)
david frost
northern ireland protocol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083344380_0:280:3143:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7c8bcbfb6bc1bb34a2592f751a09a58c.jpg
The UK government has warned the EU that it may unilaterally suspend the so-called Northern Ireland protocol agreed upon by Boris Johnson last December, reported The Guardian. Lord David Frost, the Brexit minister, raised the prospect of triggering “Article 16″ of the protocol, a safeguard clause allowing either side to dispense with applying the protocol if it "leads to serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist". Frost warned that to avoid the protocol collapsing, there “needs to be a real negotiation between us and the EU.” After the UK exited the European Union, Northern Ireland also effectively left the single market. The Republic of Ireland, meanwhile, remains a part of the European bloc. Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, Britain agreed to leave some EU rules in place in Northern Ireland and accept checks on goods arriving from elsewhere in the UK to preserve an open land border with EU member state Ireland as a key pillar of the peace process there, hailing back to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.“I was concerned by some of the comments we have heard from commission representatives in recent days which seem to suggest they may be considering this way forward [the take it or leave it approach],” Frost told the House of Lords.UK-EU ‘Chill’ On Saturday the Brexit minister warned of a long-term chill marring UK-EU relations if trading arrangements are not resolved, with “substantial and significant change” to the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Brexit minister was speaking after his Brussels counterpart, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, said that a renegotiation of the protocol would merely lead to more instability.The Brussels official also called upon Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party (DUP) to “dial down the rhetoric” over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had threatened his party could collapse Stormont “within weeks” by pulling out ministers from the current power-sharing institutions if changes to Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol are not delivered. Sefcovic who went on a two-day visit to Northern Ireland to meet with business leaders and politicians, also reacted to the announcement on Monday by the UK Government that it was extending grace periods on some Irish Sea border checks, saying:Earlier, the UK announced it was extending grace periods on post-Brexit checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from October 1 "to provide space for potential further discussions" on the contentious Northern Ireland protocol.Grace periods were extended twice before, in March and then again in June, when a ban on the import of chilled meat goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain was averted. The EU reacted to the extension, stressing that both sides were "legally bound to fulfil their obligations" under the Brexit deal.
northern ireland
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083344380_129:0:2860:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9546566a10bc470b3f23db5bb7fe5750.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, northern ireland, great britain, maros sefcovic, brexit, brexit, northern ireland's democratic unionist party (dup), david frost, northern ireland protocol

UK Threatens to Ditch Northern Ireland Protocol, Urges EU to Start Negotiations ‘Seriously and Soon’

09:00 GMT 14.09.2021
© REUTERS / JASON CAIRNDUFFLoyalists protest against the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol at Belfast Harbour Estate, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 3, 2021
Loyalists protest against the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol at Belfast Harbour Estate, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© REUTERS / JASON CAIRNDUFF
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, grace periods for post-Brexit checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland, designed to ease the transition into new trading arrangements with the European bloc, were suspended indefinitely by the UK after negotiations with the EU reached a stalemate.
The UK government has warned the EU that it may unilaterally suspend the so-called Northern Ireland protocol agreed upon by Boris Johnson last December, reported The Guardian.
Lord David Frost, the Brexit minister, raised the prospect of triggering “Article 16″ of the protocol, a safeguard clause allowing either side to dispense with applying the protocol if it "leads to serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist".
“I urge the EU to take this seriously. They would be making a significant mistake if they thought that we were not ready to use Article 16 safeguards, if that were to be the only apparent way forward to deal with the situation in front of us,” he said at the House of Lords.
Frost warned that to avoid the protocol collapsing, there “needs to be a real negotiation between us and the EU.”
© REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNESigns reading 'No Irish Sea border' and 'Ulster is British, no internal UK Border' are seen affixed to a lamp post at the Port of Larne, Northern Ireland, March 6, 2021. Picture taken March 6, 2021
Signs reading 'No Irish Sea border' and 'Ulster is British, no internal UK Border' are seen affixed to a lamp post at the Port of Larne, Northern Ireland, March 6, 2021. Picture taken March 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
Signs reading 'No Irish Sea border' and 'Ulster is British, no internal UK Border' are seen affixed to a lamp post at the Port of Larne, Northern Ireland, March 6, 2021. Picture taken March 6, 2021
© REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNE
After the UK exited the European Union, Northern Ireland also effectively left the single market. The Republic of Ireland, meanwhile, remains a part of the European bloc. Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, Britain agreed to leave some EU rules in place in Northern Ireland and accept checks on goods arriving from elsewhere in the UK to preserve an open land border with EU member state Ireland as a key pillar of the peace process there, hailing back to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
“I was concerned by some of the comments we have heard from commission representatives in recent days which seem to suggest they may be considering this way forward [the take it or leave it approach],” Frost told the House of Lords.
“If so, then with as much seriousness as I can, my Lords, I urge them to think again and consider instead working to reach genuine agreement with us so that we can put in place something that can last. Those negotiations need to begin seriously and they need to begin soon.”

UK-EU ‘Chill’

On Saturday the Brexit minister warned of a long-term chill marring UK-EU relations if trading arrangements are not resolved, with “substantial and significant change” to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
“The stakes are high, the arguments can be bitter… And I worry this process is capable of generating a sort of cold mistrust between us and the EU which could spread across the relationship,” said David Frost in a speech at the British-Irish Association in Oxford.
The Brexit minister was speaking after his Brussels counterpart, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, said that a renegotiation of the protocol would merely lead to more instability.
" I will not mince my words. The protocol is not the problem. On the contrary, it is the only solution we have. Failing to apply it will not make problems disappear, but simply take away the tools to solve them,” he said.
The Brussels official also called upon Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party (DUP) to “dial down the rhetoric” over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had threatened his party could collapse Stormont “within weeks” by pulling out ministers from the current power-sharing institutions if changes to Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol are not delivered.
“If our ministers cannot in the end prevent these checks taking place and if the protocol issues remain then I have to be clear, the position in office of DUP ministers would become untenable,” he said.
Sefcovic who went on a two-day visit to Northern Ireland to meet with business leaders and politicians, also reacted to the announcement on Monday by the UK Government that it was extending grace periods on some Irish Sea border checks, saying:
“What we decided to do was that we are taking note of that decision. As you know we didn’t proceed with the legal action at this stage because we want to create political space for the negotiations. We are talking over the last few weeks constructively on solving the issues linked with the protocol and I hope that also the way that we handled Monday’s announcement coming from London just proves that we are ready to do our utmost to look for every possible solution within the protocol to resolve the problems.”
Earlier, the UK announced it was extending grace periods on post-Brexit checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from October 1 "to provide space for potential further discussions" on the contentious Northern Ireland protocol.
© AFP 2021 / PAUL FAITHGraffiti in a loyalist area of south Belfast, Northern Ireland against an Irish sea border is seen on February 2, 2021.
Graffiti in a loyalist area of south Belfast, Northern Ireland against an Irish sea border is seen on February 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
Graffiti in a loyalist area of south Belfast, Northern Ireland against an Irish sea border is seen on February 2, 2021.
© AFP 2021 / PAUL FAITH
Grace periods were extended twice before, in March and then again in June, when a ban on the import of chilled meat goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain was averted.
The EU reacted to the extension, stressing that both sides were "legally bound to fulfil their obligations" under the Brexit deal.

"Our focus remains on identifying long-term, flexible and practical solutions to address issues related to the practical implementation of the Protocol that citizens and businesses in Northern Ireland are experiencing. However, we will not agree to a renegotiation of the Protocol," said the EU.

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:00 GMTUK Threatens to Ditch Northern Ireland Protocol, Urges EU to Start Negotiations ‘Seriously and Soon’
08:58 GMTPutin Plans To Self-Isolate As Coronavirus Cases Detected Among His Acquaintances, Kremlin Says
07:53 GMTMemories That Didn't Happen? Idaho Company Can’t Corroborate Biden's 'First Job Offer' Claim
07:49 GMT‘We Don’t Need to Hear Lies’: Blinken Excoriated By Lawmakers Over Biden’s Botched Afghan Withdrawal
07:42 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $800 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
07:37 GMTScientists Discover 500-Million-Year-Old 'Worm-Like' Fossil Called Palaeoscolecid in North America
07:24 GMTTokyo Preparing Suga's Visit to US for 24 September Quad Summit, Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Says
07:17 GMTMagnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Japanese Coast
07:10 GMTIndia Looks to Get Quad Involved in Afghanistan as US Announces Group's First-Ever Leaders' Summit
06:46 GMTWith Israel & Hamas Locking Horns Again, a Gaza-Based Expert Says Full-Fledged War Still Unlikely
06:45 GMTSpaceX Launches 51 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit
06:38 GMTTraffic Noise Linked to Dementia in Pioneering Study
06:36 GMTBiden's Feed From Idaho Cut Off by White House and We'll Never Know What He Had to Say
06:21 GMTLive Updates: India Reports 25,404 New COVID-19 Cases
05:57 GMTNHC: Hurricane Nicholas Makes Landfall Along Texas Coast
05:55 GMTSouth Korean Regulator Says Fined Google $177 Million for Imposing Android OS
05:46 GMTChange of Power Ahead in Norway as Left-Wing Coalition Wins Election
05:38 GMTJapanese, US, South Korean Diplomats Agree on Cooperation on North Korea, Reports Say
05:29 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers Told to ‘Cut the Technicalities, Get to the Substance' in Sex Abuse Case
04:30 GMTStop It, You Naughty Pups! Kitty Disturbed by Golden Retrievers Who Want to Play