Earth's Inner Core Isn't Solid After All, Claims New Study

Earth's inner core is not so solid after all, claims a pair of scientists. According to the findings of their study published recently in the journal Science Direct, because it is impossible to examine the area due to extreme temperatures and pressure both researchers relied on the data they obtained from earthquake waves.As seismic waves move through Earth's layers their speed changes and may reflect of refract depending on minerals, temperature, and density of the layer. Mr Butler and co-author of the study Seiji Tsuboi, research scientist at the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, used data from seismometers directly opposite the location where an earthquake originated. To cover the whole inner core they established five pairings - Tonga–Algeria, Indonesia–Brazil and three between Chile–China – which were then assessed by a supercomputer, Japan's Earth Simulator.A subsequent examination of the data revealed that the inner core is a heterogeneous structure.Per the researchers, the discovery may offer important information about the dynamics on the boundary between the inner core and outer core, which are responsible for the generation of Earth's magnetic field. "Knowledge of this boundary condition from seismology may enable better, predictive models of the geomagnetic field which shields and protects life on our planet", said Rhett Butler.

