Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/number-of-injured-in-greater-tokyo-area-earthquake-rises-to-52-reports-say-1089760390.html
Number of Injured in Greater Tokyo Area Earthquake Rises to 52, Reports Say
Number of Injured in Greater Tokyo Area Earthquake Rises to 52, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The number of people injured as a result of a powerful earthquake in Japan's Greater Tokyo Area has grown to 52, media reported on Friday. 08.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-08T06:51+0000
2021-10-08T06:51+0000
asia & pacific
japan
tokyo
earthquakes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089760259_0:158:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_e82673a8a6c964043e467c8c99db5cdc.jpg
Twelve people were injured in Tokyo, 11 in Saitama, 14 in Chiba and Kanagawa each, and one person in Ibaraki, according to the NHK broadcaster.Earlier reports said about 32 people injured, including three in critical condition.On Thursday evening, a powerful earthquake struck the capital region of Japan. Initially, its magnitude was estimated at 6.1, but then it was downgraded to 5.9.Some 368,000 people have been affected by transport disruptions in the wake of the quake. About 55,000 elevators stopped in Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures during the disaster.Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089760259_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98a72aec0e33c307c7454b9d464a9410.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, japan, tokyo, earthquakes

Number of Injured in Greater Tokyo Area Earthquake Rises to 52, Reports Say

06:51 GMT 08.10.2021
© REUTERS / KYODOA Nippori-Toneri Liner train is derailed slightly after an earthquake jolted the Tokyo region the previous night in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo October 8, 2021
A Nippori-Toneri Liner train is derailed slightly after an earthquake jolted the Tokyo region the previous night in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo October 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
© REUTERS / KYODO
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The number of people injured as a result of a powerful earthquake in Japan's Greater Tokyo Area has grown to 52, media reported on Friday.
Twelve people were injured in Tokyo, 11 in Saitama, 14 in Chiba and Kanagawa each, and one person in Ibaraki, according to the NHK broadcaster.
Earlier reports said about 32 people injured, including three in critical condition.
On Thursday evening, a powerful earthquake struck the capital region of Japan. Initially, its magnitude was estimated at 6.1, but then it was downgraded to 5.9.
Some 368,000 people have been affected by transport disruptions in the wake of the quake. About 55,000 elevators stopped in Tokyo and neighbouring prefectures during the disaster.
Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:07 GMT'Zodiac Killer' Still Unknown Say Authorities, Dismissing Cold Case Breaker’s ‘Circumstantial' Proof
06:51 GMTNumber of Injured in Greater Tokyo Area Earthquake Rises to 52, Reports Say
06:48 GMTPoland Has No Intention to Leave EU, Prime Minister Says
06:25 GMTCulture Secretary Names UK City of Culture 2025 Finalists
05:43 GMTSweden Sets Aim on Launching Satellites From Arctic by Summer 2022
05:26 GMTUK Launches Biggest Flu Campaign in NHS History Amid Warning 60,000 Lives May Be Lost This Winter
04:36 GMTIsrael-Hamas Inmate Swap a 'Matter of Time' But Jewish State Needs to Be Less Stubborn, Says Analyst
04:30 GMTLeave Me Alone! Parakeet Toys With Kitten
03:57 GMTUnexpected Gift: Pornhub Records Sharp Rise in Users on the Day Facebook Went Dark
02:39 GMTUS Judge Advises Dismissing Rape Accuser's Lawsuit Against Ronaldo - Report
01:28 GMTLulz on Twitter as Trudeau Tries Newest LGBTQ+ Acronym, Turns It Into Gibberish Instead
01:19 GMTBernie Sanders Campaign Alums Launch ‘Left Flank Strategies’
00:56 GMT‘Crimes Against Humanity’: Venezuela’s VP Says US ‘Blocked’ $5 Billion COVID-19 Loan from IMF
00:16 GMTUS Senate Passes Bill to Raise Federal Debt Ceiling Until Early December
YesterdayCongress Showed Mercy, For Now...
YesterdayTesla Moving Headquarters From California to Texas, Elon Musk Announces
YesterdayMan Reportedly Falls Nine Stories from Jersey City, NJ Building — and Survives
YesterdayEyeing Oman, Israel’s Foreign Ministry Hopes for More Normalization Deals in Coming Year
YesterdayEx-Daesh Bride Urges UK Authorities to 'Open Their Minds' and Allow Her to Return From Syria
YesterdayBiden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria