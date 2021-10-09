Registration was successful!
International
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen Calls Her Visit to India a 'Milestone for Bilateral Ties' - Video
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen Calls Her Visit to India a 'Milestone for Bilateral Ties' - Video
On a three-day visit to India starting Saturday, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will call on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral... 09.10.2021
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a grand ceremonial reception on Saturday at Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhawan.In a video that is now making the rounds on the internet, Frederiksen can be seen receiving a royal salute from the chiefs of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Air Force and interacting with PM Modi and several other Indian ministers.Calling her visit "a milestone for Denmark-India bilateral relations", Frederiksen said while addressing the Indian media that this will further strengthen the close friendly ties between the two countries.Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Danish PM's visit is an opportunity to review and further promote the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership established last year."In a few weeks now, COP26 Glasgow [is] coming up and I am hopeful that we can use this meeting to agree on how we can support the rest of the world", Frederiksen added. Frederiksen also paid floral tributes to Indian freedom fighter and great leader Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the "Father of the Nation", at Rajghat.During her visit, Frederiksen will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will also interact with think tanks, students, and members of civil society.India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties in the fields of renewable energy, clean technologies, water and waste management, agriculture and animal husbandry, science and technology, as well as digitisation, including ICT, smart cities, shipping, and others. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark.
2021
07:51 GMT 09.10.2021
On a three-day visit to India starting Saturday, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will call on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will also interact with think tanks, students, and members of civil society.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a grand ceremonial reception on Saturday at Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhawan.
In a video that is now making the rounds on the internet, Frederiksen can be seen receiving a royal salute from the chiefs of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Air Force and interacting with PM Modi and several other Indian ministers.
Calling her visit "a milestone for Denmark-India bilateral relations", Frederiksen said while addressing the Indian media that this will further strengthen the close friendly ties between the two countries.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Danish PM's visit is an opportunity to review and further promote the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership established last year.

"Last year, PM Modi and I signed and agree on a green strategic partnership. We see an ambitious Indian government who wants to take great responsibility when it comes to [the] green transition in India and [the] rest of the world", Frederiksen said.

"In a few weeks now, COP26 Glasgow [is] coming up and I am hopeful that we can use this meeting to agree on how we can support the rest of the world", Frederiksen added.
Frederiksen also paid floral tributes to Indian freedom fighter and great leader Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the "Father of the Nation", at Rajghat.
During her visit, Frederiksen will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will also interact with think tanks, students, and members of civil society.
India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties in the fields of renewable energy, clean technologies, water and waste management, agriculture and animal husbandry, science and technology, as well as digitisation, including ICT, smart cities, shipping, and others.
More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark.
