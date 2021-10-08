https://sputniknews.com/20211008/warmonger-congress-is-a-hindrance-to-peace-us-making-plans-for-failed-jcpoa-talks-1089756993.html

Warmonger Congress is a Hindrance to Peace; US Making Plans for Failed JCPOA Talks

Warmonger Congress is a Hindrance to Peace; US Making Plans for Failed JCPOA Talks

The ultra hawkish United States Congress is blocking moves to reset relations with China and adopt a "no first use" of nukes policy. 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-08T11:17+0000

2021-10-08T11:17+0000

2021-10-08T11:17+0000

nord stream pipeline project

abu zubaydah

new york times

gas

scotus

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

eu

jcpoa

the critical hour

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089756968_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_56ef5770d55d020026e821cc8fe28dca.png

Warmonger Congress is a Hindrance to Peace; US Making Plans for Failed JCPOA Talks The ultra hawkish United States Congress is blocking moves to reset relations with China and adopt a "no first use" of nukes policy.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss Iran. The US and Israel are discussing "other options" when the US does not re-enter the Iran nuclear plan. Also, we discuss the twisted logic of the JCPOA opposition in which these war hawks argue the opposite of reality.Teresa Lundy, principal and founder of TML Communications, a leading public relations, communications, and advocacy firm in Pennsylvania, and business columnist at Metro Philly, joins us to discuss Roe v. Wade. A federal judge has blocked the implementation of the Texas anti-abortion law. Also, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in another draconian abortion law passed in Mississippi.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. NATO has expelled eight Russian diplomats over alleged claims of "undisclosed espionage." Also, natural gas prices in Europe are falling after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he will boost supplies to Europe.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Congressional warmongers. The ultra hawkish United States Congress is blocking moves to reset relations with China and adopt a "no first use" of nukes policy. Congress is a major hurdle to peaceful change in the US because they use foreign policy bravado for domestic political purposes.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to a virtual meeting as the US empire's aggression towards China threatens to spin out of control. Also, the US State Department claims that they are ready to deal directly with the Taliban in what appears to be a de facto recognition of their authority.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the media. Our hosts discuss the methods that Western media currently uses to propagandize and mislead their readers regarding China. Also, The New York Times publishes a fake news report and continues to spread falsehoods after the information in the article is proven to be incorrect.John Kiriakou, journalist, author and host of The Back Story, joins us to discuss the CIA's torture program. He argues that Guantanamo prisoner Abu Zubaydah should be released by the Supreme Court. Zubaydah has been held and tortured for many years in violation of US and international law.Gary Flowers, host of “The Gary Flowers Show” on radio station Rejoice WREJ-AM 990, joins us to discuss militarized police. US police departments have been armed with military weapons and trained in violence by international groups. We discuss whether the police need these weapons and why they are employed against citizens of the US empire. Is the War on Terror coming home?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

nord stream pipeline project, abu zubaydah, new york times, gas, scotus, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), eu, jcpoa, the critical hour, аудио, radio