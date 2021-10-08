https://sputniknews.com/20211008/indias-national-airline-air-india-back-in-founder-tata-sons-hands-after-68-years--1089767602.html

India's National Airline 'Air India' Back in Founder Tata Sons' Hands After 68 Years

India's National Airline 'Air India' Back in Founder Tata Sons' Hands After 68 Years

The Indian government has been trying to sell its debt-ridden national airline Air India for the last few years. In 2018, it made an unsuccessful attempt to... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-08T13:53+0000

2021-10-08T13:53+0000

2021-10-08T13:53+0000

india

air india

tata group

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/17/1080547844_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_c174aab37b0bc31192f57b00d01f900c.jpg

On Friday, Air India returned to its founders after 68 years as Indian multinational conglomerate Tata Sons won the government's privatisation auction. The takeover announcement was made by Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, the government body responsible for privatisation. Tata Sons placed a winning bid of INR 180 billion ($2.4 billion). Of the total money, 15 percent will go to the government and the rest to clear the massive debt. "The transaction is planned to be closed by December," said Pandey. He revealed that a group of ministers, comprising federal Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia cleared the winning bid for Air India on 4 October. Air India operates a fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft flying to over 100 domestic and international destinations. Tata Sons now has control of 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at Indian airports along with 900 slots at overseas airports. The Tata Group owns a majority stake in two other airlines, AirAsia India and Vistara. Apart from the 100 percent stake in Air India and its low cost arm Air India Express, the winning bid also includes a 50 percent stake in ground handling company Air India Airport Services Private Limited.Air India, which has the Maharaja as its mascot, was founded by Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata in 1932. It was originally called Tata Airlines. In 1948, the Air India International was launched with flights to Europe – the service was among the first public-private partnerships in the country. In 1953, control over the airline was handed over to the federal government, however, over seven decades debts piled up and unpaid staff frequently staged protests.

https://sputniknews.com/20200814/indias-top-business-group-tata-sons-plans-to-purchase-ailing-national-carrier-air-india-1080161842.html

Alexandre Mohamed I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203 1

1

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Priya Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg

Priya Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Priya Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg

india, air india, tata group, india