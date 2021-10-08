Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/fearsome-predators-from-sea-with-long-stinging-tentacles-emerge-on-uk-shores-1089771192.html
'Fearsome Predators' From Sea 'With Long Stinging Tentacles' Emerge on UK Shores
'Fearsome Predators' From Sea 'With Long Stinging Tentacles' Emerge on UK Shores
The creatures in question can apparently be spotted in the UK between September and December, when strong westerly winds blow them ashore on the west coast of... 08.10.2021
Potentially dangerous aquatic creatures capable of delivering extremely painful stings to humans recently started washing up on the UK shores, Cornwall Live reports.According to the media outlet, the creature know as the Portuguese Man O’War is often mistaken for a jellyfish. They have been spotted by onlookers at several coastal areas in Cornwall.The creatures have also been spotted at Portheras Cove, with the "Friends of Portheras" sharing images of these "seasonal visitors" on Twitter and warning people not to touch them.The Portuguese Man O’War can grow to around 30 centimetres in length and its tentacles can reach up to 20 metres long. They are a relatively rare sight in the UK, the media outlet notes, citing The Wildlife Trusts’ website.These aquatic denizens can apparently be spotted in the UK between September to December, when strong westerly winds blow them ashore on the west coast of the United Kingdom.
14:00 GMT 08.10.2021
Andrei Dergalin
The creatures in question can apparently be spotted in the UK between September and December, when strong westerly winds blow them ashore on the west coast of the United Kingdom.
Potentially dangerous aquatic creatures capable of delivering extremely painful stings to humans recently started washing up on the UK shores, Cornwall Live reports.
According to the media outlet, the creature know as the Portuguese Man O’War is often mistaken for a jellyfish. They have been spotted by onlookers at several coastal areas in Cornwall.
"I went for a swim at Sennen Beach early yesterday (Monday, 4 October) and came across it when leaving," one woman said. "It's the first time I've seen one. I'm not too sure how rare they are for this time of year."
The creatures have also been spotted at Portheras Cove, with the "Friends of Portheras" sharing images of these "seasonal visitors" on Twitter and warning people not to touch them.
The Portuguese Man O’War can grow to around 30 centimetres in length and its tentacles can reach up to 20 metres long. They are a relatively rare sight in the UK, the media outlet notes, citing The Wildlife Trusts’ website.
These aquatic denizens can apparently be spotted in the UK between September to December, when strong westerly winds blow them ashore on the west coast of the United Kingdom.
"They are fearsome predators, catching small fish and crustaceans with their long stinging tentacles,” the website warns. "It's these tentacles that you need to watch out for too - they can sting long after the animal has died."
