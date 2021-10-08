https://sputniknews.com/20211008/fearsome-predators-from-sea-with-long-stinging-tentacles-emerge-on-uk-shores-1089771192.html

'Fearsome Predators' From Sea 'With Long Stinging Tentacles' Emerge on UK Shores

'Fearsome Predators' From Sea 'With Long Stinging Tentacles' Emerge on UK Shores

The creatures in question can apparently be spotted in the UK between September and December, when strong westerly winds blow them ashore on the west coast of...

Potentially dangerous aquatic creatures capable of delivering extremely painful stings to humans recently started washing up on the UK shores, Cornwall Live reports.According to the media outlet, the creature know as the Portuguese Man O’War is often mistaken for a jellyfish. They have been spotted by onlookers at several coastal areas in Cornwall.The creatures have also been spotted at Portheras Cove, with the "Friends of Portheras" sharing images of these "seasonal visitors" on Twitter and warning people not to touch them.The Portuguese Man O’War can grow to around 30 centimetres in length and its tentacles can reach up to 20 metres long. They are a relatively rare sight in the UK, the media outlet notes, citing The Wildlife Trusts’ website.These aquatic denizens can apparently be spotted in the UK between September to December, when strong westerly winds blow them ashore on the west coast of the United Kingdom.

