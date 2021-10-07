https://sputniknews.com/20211007/remembering-the-lessons-fannie-lou-hamer-taught-us-1089721707.html

Remembering the Lessons Fannie Lou Hamer Taught us

Remembering the Lessons Fannie Lou Hamer Taught us

Celebrating Fannie Lou Hamer, Another Attempt to Overthrow Cuba, Lip Service Paid to the Windrush Generation 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T10:07+0000

2021-10-07T10:07+0000

2021-10-07T10:07+0000

radio

cuba

surveillance

by any means necessary

windrush scandal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089721681_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_94c9a4f7b4188b7c94f6b58a44464292.png

Remembering The Lessons Fannie Lou Hamer Taught Us Celebrating Fannie Lou Hamer, Another Attempt to Overthrow Cuba, Lip Service Paid to the Windrush Generation

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the legacy of Fannie Lou Hamer and the fundamentally racist institution of the Democratic Party, the value of political education in movements, and the need for confidence in the poor and working-class to build and lead its own movements.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based writer, journalist, lecturer, and author of several books including "Cuba U.S. Relations: Obama and Beyond," to discuss planned protests in Cuba and potential US involvement in planning them, the historical significance of the dates of the proposed national strike and protests, and the clues that hint at this being another attempt at a color revolution.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Taminisha John, professor at Clark Atlanta University and Caribbean regional analyst to discuss the unveiling of sculptures meant to honor the Windrush generation in the UK in the context of recent violent deportations of the people in this generation, the racist and xenophobic immigration policies that migrants from the Caribbean and African countries face in the UK, and the exploitation of migrant workers in the UK.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the Drug Enforcement Administration’s surveillance of protests against the killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020 and the lack of confidence in the state, the conversation around reparations and how they should be paid, and how historical and contemporary trauma contributes to cynicism about system change and Black liberation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

radio, cuba, surveillance, by any means necessary, windrush scandal, аудио