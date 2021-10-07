https://sputniknews.com/20211007/remembering-the-lessons-fannie-lou-hamer-taught-us-1089721707.html
Remembering the Lessons Fannie Lou Hamer Taught us
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089721681_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_94c9a4f7b4188b7c94f6b58a44464292.png
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the legacy of Fannie Lou Hamer and the fundamentally racist institution of the Democratic Party, the value of political education in movements, and the need for confidence in the poor and working-class to build and lead its own movements.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based writer, journalist, lecturer, and author of several books including "Cuba U.S. Relations: Obama and Beyond," to discuss planned protests in Cuba and potential US involvement in planning them, the historical significance of the dates of the proposed national strike and protests, and the clues that hint at this being another attempt at a color revolution.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Taminisha John, professor at Clark Atlanta University and Caribbean regional analyst to discuss the unveiling of sculptures meant to honor the Windrush generation in the UK in the context of recent violent deportations of the people in this generation, the racist and xenophobic immigration policies that migrants from the Caribbean and African countries face in the UK, and the exploitation of migrant workers in the UK.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the Drug Enforcement Administration’s surveillance of protests against the killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020 and the lack of confidence in the state, the conversation around reparations and how they should be paid, and how historical and contemporary trauma contributes to cynicism about system change and Black liberation.
