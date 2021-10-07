Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/most-countries-took-reputation-hits-due-to-covid-19-restrictions--poll-1089751995.html
Most Countries Took Reputation Hits Due to COVID-19 Restrictions – Poll
Most Countries Took Reputation Hits Due to COVID-19 Restrictions – Poll
MADRID, October 7 (Sputnik) - The world's top economies suffered reputation damage after a year of COVID-19 restrictions, a poll published on Thursday by a... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T21:15+0000
2021-10-07T21:15+0000
restrictions
damage
poll
lockdown
pandemic
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/16/1081847401_14:0:1906:1064_1920x0_80_0_0_cf28374b59b82449015effcdd431a39a.jpg
The annual survey was conducted by the Elcano Royal Institute and the US reputation research firm RepTrak across 55 countries in March and April of this year.It showed that the majority of G8 countries took a reputational hit, although EU heavyweights Germany and France made modest gains.Topping the ranking of countries that emerged with the best reputation after the pandemic are Canada, Australia, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, New Zealand, Denmark, Finland, Ireland and Austria. Germany is 17th, France 18th, the United Kingdom 19th, the United States 35th, China 51st and Russia 52nd.Carmen Gonzalez Enriquez, a senior analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute, concluded that the top 10 countries were all rich democracies that pursued a policy of non-interventionism.
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-speaks-at-conservative-party-conference-1089705403.html
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/16/1081847401_250:0:1669:1064_1920x0_80_0_0_ac7f4d002bd03e5b12f87b5f4456ae93.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
restrictions, damage, poll, lockdown, pandemic, covid-19

Most Countries Took Reputation Hits Due to COVID-19 Restrictions – Poll

21:15 GMT 07.10.2021
CC0 / / Recession Economic Crisis
 Recession Economic Crisis - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
MADRID, October 7 (Sputnik) - The world's top economies suffered reputation damage after a year of COVID-19 restrictions, a poll published on Thursday by a Spanish think-tank revealed.
The annual survey was conducted by the Elcano Royal Institute and the US reputation research firm RepTrak across 55 countries in March and April of this year.
It showed that the majority of G8 countries took a reputational hit, although EU heavyweights Germany and France made modest gains.
Topping the ranking of countries that emerged with the best reputation after the pandemic are Canada, Australia, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, New Zealand, Denmark, Finland, Ireland and Austria. Germany is 17th, France 18th, the United Kingdom 19th, the United States 35th, China 51st and Russia 52nd.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he delivers a speech during the annual Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
Boris Johnson Vows to Reshape Britain at Conservative Party Conference in Manchester
Yesterday, 10:32 GMT
Carmen Gonzalez Enriquez, a senior analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute, concluded that the top 10 countries were all rich democracies that pursued a policy of non-interventionism.
010000
Discuss
Popular comments
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
Alexandre Mohamed
8 October, 00:48 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:21 GMTBiden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
22:19 GMTAt Least 33 People Injured as 2 Passenger Trains Collide in Tunisia
22:12 GMTCIA China Study Center Threatens to Foster Groupthink, Infect Analysis, Ex-Officer Says
21:57 GMTCrews Recover 5,544 Gallons of Crude Oil from California Coast Oil Spill
21:43 GMTFlorida Eliminates 8-Inch Snail for the Second Time in 10 Years
21:39 GMTEurope’s Energy Crisis Self-Made, Linde Engineering CEO Says
21:36 GMTTaliban Say Met With Officials From EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
21:33 GMTUS Believes 'Critical' for Israel to Refrain from Settlement Activity
21:27 GMTSiemens Senior Manager Calls for Common Sense Approach to Russia After German Polls
21:22 GMTLaschet to Step Down as CDU Leader After Conservative Bloc's Failure in Elections
21:15 GMTMost Countries Took Reputation Hits Due to COVID-19 Restrictions – Poll
21:10 GMTWall Street on 3-Day Winning Streak Ahead of US Jobs Report for September
21:07 GMTUS to Continue Deepening Ties With Taiwan, State Dept. Says
21:02 GMTUS Arrests January 6 Capitol Rioter for Attacking Police
20:59 GMTNBA Vets Charged in $4 Million Insurance Fraud Scheme
20:42 GMTBiden Administration Fight to Not Disclose Details of CIA Torture of Detainee
20:32 GMTMagnitude 6.1 Earthquake Shakes Macquarie Island Region, USGS Says
20:22 GMTNATO Secretary-General ‘We Don't Regard China as an Adversary or an Enemy’
20:10 GMTEleven Sailors Injured After US Nuclear-Powered Submarine Hits Unknown Object in Indo-Pacific
19:57 GMTChinese Journo Denounces ‘US Invaders’ Amid News of Secret Special Forces Training on Taiwan