UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Speaks at Conservative Party Conference

On Wednesday Johnson addressed the Conservative party members gathered in Manchester, for the first time in person since the pandemic. 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

Early in his speech, he lifted the spirits of his fellow Tories by calling the former leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, a "communist cosmonaut" and labeling the Cabinet Minister Michael Gove "Jon Bon Govi" after he'd been spotted dancing in an Aberdeen nightclub.Johnson spoke about about the 2019 general election win for the party. He then praised the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. He admitted some people still may feel anxious about the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. The PM said that "sadly not gone away, the impact on death rates has been astonishing."EconomyBritain spent £407bn on COVID support, said Johnson, adding that the UK's "debt now stands at over two trillion," which resulted in a huge hole" in the public finances. The Tory leader told the audience that the government will raise the money to eliminate the issue at hand. Johnson also pledged to "get on with our job of uniting and levelling up" across the country. Britain is embarking now on the change of direction for its economy, Johnson said. According to the British leader, the answer is to control immigration and allow people of talent into the UK, but not "use immigration as an excuse for failure to invest in people, in skills and in the equipment or machinery they need to do their jobs."Levelling UpAddressing the issue of inequality in the British society, Johsnon said that there is "no reason why the inhabitants of one part of the country should be geographically fated to be poorer than others."He admitted that Britain has one of the most imbalanced societies and lop-sided economies of all the richer countries. Levelling up "works for the whole country" and is a "right and responsible policy" that helps "take the pressure off parts of the overheating South East while simultaneously offering hope and opportunity to those areas that have felt left behind," Johnson said. Crime & ImmigrationFighting crime, putting more police out on the beat, toughening sentences and "rolling up the county lines drugs networks is party of the levelling up for Britain, Johnson vowed.The PM also pledged to increase the successful prosecutions for rape.Britain’s take on illegal immigration reflects in stricter control of borders.The Conservatives heard that the government will pass its Borders Bill, because, according to Johnson, Downing Street believes “there must be a distinction between someone who comes here legally and someone who doesn't.

