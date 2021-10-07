https://sputniknews.com/20211007/father-of-brian-laundrie-to-join-in-search-for-missing-son-family-attorney-confirms-1089725974.html

Father of Brian Laundrie to Join in Search for Missing Son, Family Attorney Confirms

As the search for Laundrie continues at the Carlton Reserve, Chris Laundrie agreed to begin assisting authorities in the search for his son, who is a person of interest after the mysterious death of his fiancee Gabby Petito and after the FBI announced a federal warrant for bank fraud charges after he allegedly used someone else's debit card without authorization."Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement today in their search for Brian at the preserve today," Bertolino told Fox News in a message posted to Twitter. He added that Chris Laundrie did not take part in the search Wednesday after the North Police "had to postpone" his participation, which resulted in an increased police presence after resources were called down over the weekend. Bertolino told Newsday Wednesday that Chris Laundrie was "excited" to take part in the search after not being very cooperative on the subject following Petito's disappearance.Laundrie's whereabouts remain unknown, as the search at the reserve continues.

