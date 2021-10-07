Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: US Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Following Biden White House Challenge
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/father-of-brian-laundrie-to-join-in-search-for-missing-son-family-attorney-confirms-1089725974.html
Father of Brian Laundrie to Join in Search for Missing Son, Family Attorney Confirms
Father of Brian Laundrie to Join in Search for Missing Son, Family Attorney Confirms
Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, on Wednesday said police asked for the assistance of Brian Laundrie's father Christopher Laundrie as they continue... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T00:22+0000
2021-10-07T00:51+0000
us
search
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089664089_0:0:1699:957_1920x0_80_0_0_14a7800bc8cc6e8eac9f08e76a97573a.png
As the search for Laundrie continues at the Carlton Reserve, Chris Laundrie agreed to begin assisting authorities in the search for his son, who is a person of interest after the mysterious death of his fiancee Gabby Petito and after the FBI announced a federal warrant for bank fraud charges after he allegedly used someone else's debit card without authorization."Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement today in their search for Brian at the preserve today," Bertolino told Fox News in a message posted to Twitter. He added that Chris Laundrie did not take part in the search Wednesday after the North Police "had to postpone" his participation, which resulted in an increased police presence after resources were called down over the weekend. Bertolino told Newsday Wednesday that Chris Laundrie was "excited" to take part in the search after not being very cooperative on the subject following Petito's disappearance.Laundrie's whereabouts remain unknown, as the search at the reserve continues.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089664089_0:0:1427:1070_1920x0_80_0_0_07858ae50c798cecd800ce27952361ac.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, search

Father of Brian Laundrie to Join in Search for Missing Son, Family Attorney Confirms

00:22 GMT 07.10.2021 (Updated: 00:51 GMT 07.10.2021)
© Screenshot/Fox NewsScreenshot captures image of Brian Laundrie, the number one person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito.
Screenshot captures image of Brian Laundrie, the number one person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© Screenshot/Fox News
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, on Wednesday said police asked for the assistance of Brian Laundrie's father Christopher Laundrie as they continue their search at a Florida reserve where Laundrie was said to have gone hiking on Sept. 13.
As the search for Laundrie continues at the Carlton Reserve, Chris Laundrie agreed to begin assisting authorities in the search for his son, who is a person of interest after the mysterious death of his fiancee Gabby Petito and after the FBI announced a federal warrant for bank fraud charges after he allegedly used someone else's debit card without authorization.
"Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement today in their search for Brian at the preserve today," Bertolino told Fox News in a message posted to Twitter.

"Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be."

He added that Chris Laundrie did not take part in the search Wednesday after the North Police "had to postpone" his participation, which resulted in an increased police presence after resources were called down over the weekend.
Bertolino told Newsday Wednesday that Chris Laundrie was "excited" to take part in the search after not being very cooperative on the subject following Petito's disappearance.
Laundrie's whereabouts remain unknown, as the search at the reserve continues.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:43 GMTUS Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Following Biden White House Challenge
00:43 GMTDespite Terrorist Leader’s Death, South Africa Extends Deployment to Northern Mozambique
00:33 GMTUS Supreme Court Pushes Government to Allow Guantanamo Detainee to Testify - Report
00:22 GMTFather of Brian Laundrie to Join in Search for Missing Son, Family Attorney Confirms
00:12 GMTMagnitude 5.7 Earthquake Kills At Least 15 People in Pakistan, Officials Reveal
YesterdaySportswashed Away: Saudi Arabia’s Newcastle United Takeover is Almost Complete
YesterdayUS Democrats Reportedly Accepted McConnell’s Short-Term Offer on Debt Limit Crisis
YesterdayFacebook Products Under 'Reputational Review' After Whistleblower, Media Question Safety
YesterdayOn Anniversary of 1973 Surprise Attack, Israel Publishes Government Memos From Yom Kippur War
YesterdayUS Arrests Alaska Man For Death, Arson Threats Against Unnamed Senator – Justice Dept.
YesterdayPoland Requests European Commission Investigate Possible Gas Price Manipulation
YesterdayIrish Envoy to UN Warns of Mass Mortality in Ethiopia if Assistance Not Scaled Up
YesterdayRussia Hopes Iran Will Soon Ratify Convention on Caspian Sea - Lavrov
YesterdayUS Reportedly Pressing Israel on Security Concerns Over Chinese-Built Port in Haifa
YesterdayPeruvian Prime Minister Resigns From Post as President Calls for New Cabinet
YesterdayUS Invests $45Mln to Develop Carbon Capture Technology for Natural Gas - Energy Dept.
YesterdaySaudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Drone Attack Against Abha Airport - Report
YesterdayCold Case Investigators Believe They Have Finally Identified Notorious 'Zodiac Killer'
YesterdayAdolf Hitler’s Propaganda Minister Still Listed as Honourary Citizen of Major German City
YesterdayMonica Lewinsky Slams Bill Clinton's Role in Their Sex Affair