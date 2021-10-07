https://sputniknews.com/20211007/european-union-gas-prices-explode-1089725458.html

European Union Gas Prices Explode

European Union Gas Prices Explode

Gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed to the highest numbers in a decade, as political wrangling over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline dampens hope for immediate... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-07T10:20+0000

2021-10-07T10:20+0000

2021-10-07T10:20+0000

shanghai cooperation organization

gas prices

africom

eu

russiagate

the critical hour

john durham

filibuster

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089725373_48:0:1292:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e91798257e24fc6591ed15871b11b909.png

EUROPEAN UNION GAS PRICES EXPLODE Gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed to the highest numbers in a decade, as political wrangling over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline dampens hope for immediate relief.

K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. President Joe Biden has reportedly advised the Japanese Prime Minister that the US is willing to go to war with China over the Senkakus Islands. Also, Taiwan's leader has been arguing that her nation is at the forefront of democracy worldwide and must therefore be protected from China.RT European correspondent Peter Oliver joins us to discuss gas prices in Europe. Gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed to the highest numbers in a decade, as political wrangling over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline dampens hope for immediate relief. The pipeline project is complete and the system is ready to transport badly needed fuel to European households.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Democrats are working on the major spending bills, as indications from Capitol Hill spell major concessions from the left flank of the party. Also, President Biden is discussing the filibuster, and the discussion of minting a trillion-dollar coin has gained enough credibility for a mainstream discussion.Oscar Chacon, co-founder and executive director of Alianza Americas, joins us to discuss immigration. Immigrants and like-minded activists are gathering outside of the Brooklyn home of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to pressure him for action on a comprehensive immigration reform bill. In the absence of comprehensive legislation, activists want a path to citizenship added to the current spending bill.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Africom. The Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) has begun an "International Month of Action Against Africom." In their press release, the BAP explains that "The Black Alliance for Peace’s International Month of Action Against AFRICOM aims to raise the public’s awareness about the U.S. military’s existence in Africa, and how the presence of U.S. forces exacerbates violence and instability throughout the continent."Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net & CounterPunch and the author of "Danger to Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss the John Durham investigation. The probe into the origins of the Russia-gate operation has revealed a tangled web of lies directly implicating the 2016 Clinton campaign. Is this investigation an honest inquiry or further insider dealings to cover the FBI's complicity in the project?Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss press freedom. Patrick Lawrence has a new article in consortiumnews.com in which he argues "in the failed corporate coverage of Steven Donziger and Julian Assange there is an imposition of darkness, ignorance inflicted on Americans with intent." Lawrence describes the way the news and information are controlled and corrupted in the US empire.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss Iran. The US State Department has spoken with China in an attempt to reduce their purchases of oil from Iran. US attempts at crushing the Iranian economy have been thwarted consistently by Russia and China. The acceptance of the Islamic Republic into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization appears to signal little or no future cooperation with US sanctions.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

shanghai cooperation organization, gas prices, africom, eu, russiagate, the critical hour, john durham , filibuster, аудио, radio