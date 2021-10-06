https://sputniknews.com/20211006/two-russians-were-on-board-vessel-with-cocaine-detained-in-france-russian-embassy-says-1089713610.html

Two Russians Were on Board Vessel With Cocaine Detained in France, Russian Embassy Says

Two Russians Were on Board Vessel With Cocaine Detained in France, Russian Embassy Says

PARIS (Sputnik) - The French authorities confirmed that there had been two Russians on board the ship with cocaine detained on 1 October in Dunkirk, Russian... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-06T13:46+0000

2021-10-06T13:46+0000

2021-10-06T13:46+0000

detained

europe

ship

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081971192_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_ea9d889b9a923f78bd9a3e4ddd0edafb.jpg

"We are monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures. According to the information available to the embassy, ​​the ship detained on 1 October in the port of Dunkirk was sailing under the Liberian flag. The shipowner has nothing to do with our country. The French competent authorities confirmed to us that the detained crew, which comprised nationals of several countries, included two Russian citizens," the embassy said.The diplomatic mission noted that investigative actions were now being carried out.The Russian Embassy is in close contact with the French authorities, the Russian Trade Union of Seamen and the relatives of the detainees.On Tuesday, AFP reported that authorities of the French port of Dunkirk had detained the ship's crew, including several Russian sailors, as they found more than a tonne of cocaine on board.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

detained, europe, ship, france