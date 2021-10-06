Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: European Parliament Debates Pandora Papers' Release
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/two-russians-were-on-board-vessel-with-cocaine-detained-in-france-russian-embassy-says-1089713610.html
Two Russians Were on Board Vessel With Cocaine Detained in France, Russian Embassy Says
Two Russians Were on Board Vessel With Cocaine Detained in France, Russian Embassy Says
PARIS (Sputnik) - The French authorities confirmed that there had been two Russians on board the ship with cocaine detained on 1 October in Dunkirk, Russian... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T13:46+0000
2021-10-06T13:46+0000
detained
europe
ship
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081971192_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_ea9d889b9a923f78bd9a3e4ddd0edafb.jpg
"We are monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures. According to the information available to the embassy, ​​the ship detained on 1 October in the port of Dunkirk was sailing under the Liberian flag. The shipowner has nothing to do with our country. The French competent authorities confirmed to us that the detained crew, which comprised nationals of several countries, included two Russian citizens," the embassy said.The diplomatic mission noted that investigative actions were now being carried out.The Russian Embassy is in close contact with the French authorities, the Russian Trade Union of Seamen and the relatives of the detainees.On Tuesday, AFP reported that authorities of the French port of Dunkirk had detained the ship's crew, including several Russian sailors, as they found more than a tonne of cocaine on board.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081971192_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_d4552827bc3f28c588345a5f55c9d615.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
detained, europe, ship, france

Two Russians Were on Board Vessel With Cocaine Detained in France, Russian Embassy Says

13:46 GMT 06.10.2021
© Sputnik / Oxana BobrovitchFrench police
French police - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© Sputnik / Oxana Bobrovitch
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - The French authorities confirmed that there had been two Russians on board the ship with cocaine detained on 1 October in Dunkirk, Russian diplomats are in contact with the authorities and protect the interests of the sailors, the Russian Embassy in Paris said on Wednesday.
"We are monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures. According to the information available to the embassy, ​​the ship detained on 1 October in the port of Dunkirk was sailing under the Liberian flag. The shipowner has nothing to do with our country. The French competent authorities confirmed to us that the detained crew, which comprised nationals of several countries, included two Russian citizens," the embassy said.
The diplomatic mission noted that investigative actions were now being carried out.
"No later than 7 October, a court hearing should be held, following which it will be known whether there are grounds for further detention or our sailors should be released," it said.
The Russian Embassy is in close contact with the French authorities, the Russian Trade Union of Seamen and the relatives of the detainees.
"As the situation develops, we will continue to use the opportunities available in our arsenal to protect the rights and interests of Russian citizens," it said.
On Tuesday, AFP reported that authorities of the French port of Dunkirk had detained the ship's crew, including several Russian sailors, as they found more than a tonne of cocaine on board.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:04 GMTUS Trying to Set Up Presence Near Afghanistan Under Pretext of Fighting Terror, Russia Says
13:50 GMTMichael Gove Tears Up the Dance Floor Again - Video
13:50 GMT'I've Caught COVID Twice But Won't Get Vaccinated': Social Media Furore Over Ireland Star's Remarks
13:46 GMTTwo Russians Were on Board Vessel With Cocaine Detained in France, Russian Embassy Says
13:42 GMTUS Private Employers Added 30% More Jobs Than Forecast in September, ADP Data Shows
13:41 GMTEuropean Commission Mulls Compensating Consumers Over Hike in Energy Prices
13:28 GMT'Perhaps Not': Twitter Doesn't Buy Hillary Clinton’' Touted 'First Foray Into Fiction'
13:20 GMTBlinken Thanks Italy's Di Maio for Rome's Support for Transit of Afghans
13:17 GMTJAXA: Three Satellites Made By Students From Australia, Philippines Launched From ISS
13:11 GMTEx-Income Tax Chief Commissioner Among Top Revenue Officers in India on Pandora Papers List
13:08 GMTEuropean Parliament Debates Pandora Papers' Release
12:57 GMTBiden's Approval Rating at Its Lowest Since Taking Office, Poll Shows
12:34 GMTUK Justice Minister Raab Slammed for Not Knowing Definition of Misogyny in Confused TV Appearance
12:33 GMTEU Court Says Member State Can Require Valid ID From Its Nationals Traveling Across Bloc
12:30 GMTFour Killed, 1 Injured in Landslide in China's Shanxi Province, Reports Say
12:29 GMTChina Says Bigger Energy Supplies From Russia Mitigate Electricity Issues
12:16 GMTGas Futures in Europe Fall to $1,325 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters, Down $600 From Record High
12:10 GMTIranian General Captured & Interrogated During Mossad’s Intel Gathering Op in Syria, Media Claims
12:06 GMTBJP Gov’t Allows Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Lakhimpur in India’s Uttar Pradesh
11:51 GMTCold Winter Drained Europe's Gas Reserves, Helping to Cause Current Supply Crisis, Putin Says