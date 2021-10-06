https://sputniknews.com/20211006/pillow-technique-jake-gyllenhaal-shares-details-of-filming-love-scenes-with-jennifer-aniston-1089719720.html

'Pillow Technique': Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Details of Filming 'Love Scenes' With Jennifer Aniston

The actor said that doing “love scenes” is pretty awkward due to the fact that there are usually around 50 film crew members looking on. 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

Popular American actor Jake Gyllenhaal has recently opened up about the difficulties of filming certain scenes in the 2002 romance drama “Good Girl,” in which he stars alongside Jennifer Aniston.Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal confessed that filming the sex scenes “was torture."He noted that "love scene" are pretty awkward, as the presence of some 30-50 people on set watching the process doesn't exactly turn him on, with the actor remarking how "most of the time, it’s oddly mechanical.""And also, it’s a dance… You’re choreographing for a camera," Gyllenhaal said, also comparing the process to a choreographed fight scene.He also mentioned the "pillow technique," which he said "was just pre-emptive and used generally always when actually in a horizontal place in that movie."

