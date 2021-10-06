Registration was successful!
International
Multiple Victims Reported in Texas High School Shooting - Photo, Video
An armed person is believed to be on the campus of Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
Police are responding to a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, with reports suggesting that there have been several victims.The school is currently locked down, and pupils and staff are said to have been confined to their classrooms or offices.A video from a classroom has been shared online by one of the parents, who says her daughter texted her that there's been a shooting at school and sent her the footage. Several gunshots can be heard in the video.There's a large police and firefighter presence at the scene.
us

15:23 GMT 06.10.2021 (Updated: 15:34 GMT 06.10.2021)
Being updated
An armed person is believed to be on the campus of Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.
Police are responding to a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, with reports suggesting that there have been several victims.
The school is currently locked down, and pupils and staff are said to have been confined to their classrooms or offices.
A video from a classroom has been shared online by one of the parents, who says her daughter texted her that there's been a shooting at school and sent her the footage. Several gunshots can be heard in the video.
There's a large police and firefighter presence at the scene.
