Police are responding to a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, with reports suggesting that there have been several victims.The school is currently locked down, and pupils and staff are said to have been confined to their classrooms or offices.A video from a classroom has been shared online by one of the parents, who says her daughter texted her that there's been a shooting at school and sent her the footage. Several gunshots can be heard in the video.There's a large police and firefighter presence at the scene.
Multiple Victims Reported in Texas High School Shooting - Photo, Video
My daughter just texted me that there was a school school shooting at Timberview H.S. In Mansfield ISD in Arlington, TX. She sent this video that’s out. Her nearby school is on lockdown also, and we hear police sirens rushing in. Police confirm there is an active shooter. Praying pic.twitter.com/m90QzZUfTz