Gas Futures in Europe Fall to $1,325 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters, Down $600 From Record High

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures prices in Europe lost their growth on Wednesday, falling to $1,325 per thousand cubic meters, down 4.7% from Tuesday, according... 06.10.2021

europe

gas prices

futures

The price of November gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, reached $1,937 per thousand cubic meters earlier in the day, but then began to roll back sharply.By 11:35 GMT, the futures fell to $1,325 per thousand cubic meters.The European Union has seen a spike in natural gas prices over the past few months, driven by growing energy demand amid an economic recovery from months of lockdowns, and a limited supply.

