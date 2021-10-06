Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/gas-futures-in-europe-fall-to-1325-per-1000-cubic-meters-down-600-from-record-high-1089709879.html
Gas Futures in Europe Fall to $1,325 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters, Down $600 From Record High
Gas Futures in Europe Fall to $1,325 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters, Down $600 From Record High
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures prices in Europe lost their growth on Wednesday, falling to $1,325 per thousand cubic meters, down 4.7% from Tuesday, according... 06.10.2021
The price of November gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, reached $1,937 per thousand cubic meters earlier in the day, but then began to roll back sharply.By 11:35 GMT, the futures fell to $1,325 per thousand cubic meters.The European Union has seen a spike in natural gas prices over the past few months, driven by growing energy demand amid an economic recovery from months of lockdowns, and a limited supply.
europe, gas prices, futures

Gas Futures in Europe Fall to $1,325 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters, Down $600 From Record High

12:16 GMT 06.10.2021
© REUTERS / Laszlo BaloghA pressure metre is pictured at the gas storage facility of Hungarian state-owned energy group MVM in Zsana November 3, 2014
A pressure metre is pictured at the gas storage facility of Hungarian state-owned energy group MVM in Zsana November 3, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© REUTERS / Laszlo Balogh
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures prices in Europe lost their growth on Wednesday, falling to $1,325 per thousand cubic meters, down 4.7% from Tuesday, according to trading data on ICE Futures.
The price of November gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the most liquid European hub, reached $1,937 per thousand cubic meters earlier in the day, but then began to roll back sharply.
By 11:35 GMT, the futures fell to $1,325 per thousand cubic meters.
The European Union has seen a spike in natural gas prices over the past few months, driven by growing energy demand amid an economic recovery from months of lockdowns, and a limited supply.
