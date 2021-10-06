https://sputniknews.com/20211006/four-killed-1-injured-in-landslide-in-chinas-shanxi-province-reports-say-1089710648.html

Four Killed, 1 Injured in Landslide in China's Shanxi Province, Reports Say

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Four traffic police officers died as a result of a landslide in China's Shanxi province, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

Heavy downpours in northern China caused a landslide in Pu County in Shanxi Province, which resulted in five people buried under the rubble. The landslide occurred on Tuesday at around 11:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT).According to the CCTV, during the rescue operation, which lasted all night, all the people were recovered from the rubble. Four of the five persons died.The victims were on-duty traffic police officers.A day after the incident, the provincial authorities raised a level of emergency response and shut down several sites, in particular, coal mines.

