Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/four-killed-1-injured-in-landslide-in-chinas-shanxi-province-reports-say-1089710648.html
Four Killed, 1 Injured in Landslide in China's Shanxi Province, Reports Say
Four Killed, 1 Injured in Landslide in China's Shanxi Province, Reports Say
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Four traffic police officers died as a result of a landslide in China's Shanxi province, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T12:30+0000
2021-10-06T12:30+0000
asia & pacific
china
landslide
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101518/70/1015187048_0:251:4811:2957_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf54d3182778af8f6548649abaf3a81.jpg
Heavy downpours in northern China caused a landslide in Pu County in Shanxi Province, which resulted in five people buried under the rubble. The landslide occurred on Tuesday at around 11:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT).According to the CCTV, during the rescue operation, which lasted all night, all the people were recovered from the rubble. Four of the five persons died.The victims were on-duty traffic police officers.A day after the incident, the provincial authorities raised a level of emergency response and shut down several sites, in particular, coal mines.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101518/70/1015187048_268:0:4544:3207_1920x0_80_0_0_fa59a38034893f19ae5363e24d0625f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, china, landslide

Four Killed, 1 Injured in Landslide in China's Shanxi Province, Reports Say

12:30 GMT 06.10.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanChina Ambulance
China Ambulance - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Four traffic police officers died as a result of a landslide in China's Shanxi province, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.
Heavy downpours in northern China caused a landslide in Pu County in Shanxi Province, which resulted in five people buried under the rubble. The landslide occurred on Tuesday at around 11:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT).
According to the CCTV, during the rescue operation, which lasted all night, all the people were recovered from the rubble. Four of the five persons died.
The victims were on-duty traffic police officers.
A day after the incident, the provincial authorities raised a level of emergency response and shut down several sites, in particular, coal mines.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:34 GMTUK Justice Minister Raab Slammed for Not Knowing Definition of Misogyny in Confused TV Appearance
12:33 GMTEU Court Says Member State Can Require Valid ID From Its Nationals Traveling Across Bloc
12:30 GMTFour Killed, 1 Injured in Landslide in China's Shanxi Province, Reports Say
12:29 GMTChina Says Bigger Energy Supplies From Russia Mitigate Electricity Issues
12:16 GMTGas Futures in Europe Fall to $1,325 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters, Down $600 From Record High
12:10 GMTIranian General Captured & Interrogated During Mossad’s Intel Gathering Op in Syria, Media Claims
12:06 GMTBJP Gov’t Allows Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Lakhimpur in India’s Uttar Pradesh
11:51 GMTCold Winter Drained Europe's Gas Reserves, Helping to Cause Current Supply Crisis, Putin Says
11:51 GMTTrump's Ex-Press Secretary Says Jared Kushner, Ivanka Acted as 'Shadow President, First Lady'
11:27 GMTAustralian Company Withdraws Some at-Home COVID-19 Tests Kits in US Due to False Results
11:11 GMTSome US Hospitals Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination for Transplant Patients, Reports Say
11:00 GMT'My Trousers Are Staying Zipped Up': British Boxer Tyson Fury Reveals Self-Imposed Sex Ban
10:58 GMT'BJP is Systematically Attacking Farmers' Rights': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur Protest
10:52 GMTGay Serial Killer Had 'Penchant For Drug Rape Pornography' And Used Dating Apps, UK Inquest Told
10:48 GMTNorth Korea's Ship With Missile Sighted Off Japan Coast, Reports Say
10:46 GMTFrance Threatens to Sever UK's Energy Supply, Slams it for ‘Aggressive One-Upmanship’ in Fishing Row
10:42 GMTBiden Says 'Nuclear Option' to Raise Debt Ceiling 'Real Possibility' as Default Nightmare Looms
10:32 GMTBoris Johnson Vows to Reshape Britain at Conservative Party Conference in Manchester
10:29 GMTWar of Words Escalates Between PSG & Real Madrid as French Club Accuses Spanish Giants of Disrespect
10:24 GMTPandora Papers: Queen's Lawyers Acted for Politician Accused of Looting State Billions From Nigeria